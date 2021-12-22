8 Great Humidifiers to Keep You Fresh & Glowing All Winter Long
We've pulled together some of the bestselling and most popular options on Amazon to help you ditch the dreaded winter dry-out.
As much as we love Jack Frost nipping at our noses, winter air can bring along a host of unpleasant side effects, from dry skin to sore throats. Cold air tends to hold less moisture than warm air, which is why a good humidifier is an essential winter staple—even if you have the heat cranked up in your apartment.
The benefits of using a humidifier are vast. Aside from fixing those aforementioned skin and throat problems, increased moisture in the air helps you sleep better (less snoring!), relieves seasonal allergies, and even saves wood furniture and leather goods from cracking and creaking in the cold weather.
There are a ton of factors to consider when shopping for a new humidifier, from how much space each product will take up to how much noise they’ll make when in use. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best-rated humidifiers on Amazon right now, covering the gamut of size, function, and style.
One of the best humidifiers on the market right now, the Levoit Classic 300S is both quiet and effective. Its large water tank opening makes it easy to fill, and it operates for 60 hours in rooms as large as 505 square-feet. Other perks include a smart humidity sensor (so no more over-humidification), a built-in essential oil diffuser, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home.
While both warm and cool mist humidifiers get the job done, cool mist versions are preferred for homes with small children (the hot surfaces on warm mist versions aren’t great for curious roaming fingers). This Pure Enrichment option earns top marks for its lack of noise, with one reviewer claiming it’s “so quiet you don't know it's on.” It also has an automatic shut-off feature, so you don’t have to worry about it running when the water level gets too low.
Another cool mist option, this Air Innovations digital humidifier gets bonus points for its sleek, colorful design (it’s available in red, black, and platinum). It comes with five different mist settings—low, medium, high, supreme, and turbo—as well as a remote control, automatic shut-off, and aromatherapy tray. The removable extension nozzle rotates 360 degrees, ensuring the mist gets dispersed evenly throughout the room.
Since dry air follows you wherever you go, a portable humidifier is always a great option. This one from GENIANI lasts up to eight hours per fill, and is super easy to use: Simply fill the bottom with water, plug it into a USB port, and turn it on with the push of a button. Keep it next to your computer when you work, or even take it in the car with you for long road trips (it fits perfectly in the cup holder).
It may have a higher price tag, but the Venta LW25 is extremely energy efficient, ultimately saving you in utility costs in the long run. While most humidifiers require weekly cleanings, this model only needs to be rinsed every two weeks and cleaned every six months. The 2-gallon tank works with indoor spaces of up to 430 square-feet, so it will work just fine in most living rooms and master bedrooms.
If you have a particularly large bedroom or living space, this humidifier from Elechomes is a great option. It has a 5.5-liter tank, which works to fill spaces up to 755 square feet. It also lets you choose between warm and cool mist output, and its large LED screen lets you note the water levels with just one quick glance.
This cool mist humidifier is perfect for nurseries or kids’ rooms. Not only does it come with Vicks VapoPads to ease coughs and colds, but it has an integrated projector that turns bedroom ceilings into a starry nightscape. You may even end up buying one for your fully grown-up room once you see how awesome it is.
This humidifier weighs just over two pounds, making it one of the more lightweight and portable products on this list. It is quiet and runs for up to eight hours at a time, but the coolest feature is definitely the built-in steam inhaler. Simply replace the humidifier tank with the inhaler attachment, then breathe in the mist to soothe sinus congestion and sore throats. You can even toss in one of Crane's Menthol Vapor Pads for the ultimate relief.