8 Great Humidifiers to Keep You Fresh & Glowing All Winter Long

As much as we love Jack Frost nipping at our noses, winter air can bring along a host of unpleasant side effects, from dry skin to sore throats. Cold air tends to hold less moisture than warm air, which is why a good humidifier is an essential winter staple—even if you have the heat cranked up in your apartment.

The benefits of using a humidifier are vast. Aside from fixing those aforementioned skin and throat problems, increased moisture in the air helps you sleep better (less snoring!), relieves seasonal allergies, and even saves wood furniture and leather goods from cracking and creaking in the cold weather.

There are a ton of factors to consider when shopping for a new humidifier, from how much space each product will take up to how much noise they’ll make when in use. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best-rated humidifiers on Amazon right now, covering the gamut of size, function, and style.