Hygge Home Essentials You Need This Winter, According to an Interior Designer

Hygge—pronounced like “hoogah”—is more than just an extremely Scandinavian, easy-to-fumble-over word (though it is, indeed, that). Broadly speaking, it’s a lifestyle, an ethos, a mindset. It’s an antidote to winter ennui. And it might be just the thing to save you from a rather bleak January.

While the term technically came from Norway, the concept has been at the heart of Danish culture since the early 18th Century. And it does some good work to explain why, exactly, the Danes make brutal Nordic cold look like fun. Translating loosely to “coziness,” Hygge is meant to invoke both the warm glow of a candle, and the rosy, bolstering joy that comes from sitting around a table with people you love. It’s an all-encompassing sort of sentiment—as tactile as it is elusive. And for Danes—who famously rank impossibly high on the World Happiness Index—it’s a soul quality. It’s at the essence of personhood, itself.

That said, in less lofty terms, it’s also become a commonplace concept in the home design world. As an aesthetic principle, it’s all about home decor styled to cultivate the all-encompassing sense of comfort that hygge implies. It’s about finding an aura of softness without sacrificing the classically chic version of minimalism for which Danish design is known. “Coziness certainly begins to feel crucial in winter” says Phoebe Sung, the designer behind beloved, whimsical Brooklyn-based rug purveyor, Cold Picnic. “There's a late-fall scramble to get your home situation ready for burrowing.”