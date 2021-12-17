Hygge Home Essentials You Need This Winter, According to an Interior Designer
Cold Picnic’s Phoebe Sung offers her go-to picks for creating the ultimate cozy space.
Hygge—pronounced like “hoogah”—is more than just an extremely Scandinavian, easy-to-fumble-over word (though it is, indeed, that). Broadly speaking, it’s a lifestyle, an ethos, a mindset. It’s an antidote to winter ennui. And it might be just the thing to save you from a rather bleak January.
While the term technically came from Norway, the concept has been at the heart of Danish culture since the early 18th Century. And it does some good work to explain why, exactly, the Danes make brutal Nordic cold look like fun. Translating loosely to “coziness,” Hygge is meant to invoke both the warm glow of a candle, and the rosy, bolstering joy that comes from sitting around a table with people you love. It’s an all-encompassing sort of sentiment—as tactile as it is elusive. And for Danes—who famously rank impossibly high on the World Happiness Index—it’s a soul quality. It’s at the essence of personhood, itself.
That said, in less lofty terms, it’s also become a commonplace concept in the home design world. As an aesthetic principle, it’s all about home decor styled to cultivate the all-encompassing sense of comfort that hygge implies. It’s about finding an aura of softness without sacrificing the classically chic version of minimalism for which Danish design is known. “Coziness certainly begins to feel crucial in winter” says Phoebe Sung, the designer behind beloved, whimsical Brooklyn-based rug purveyor, Cold Picnic. “There's a late-fall scramble to get your home situation ready for burrowing.”
And still, for folks as pointedly design-inclined as Sung, it can feel like a real challenge to achieve “hygge” without sacrificing the artistry of a room (it’s objectively true that the ugliest couches are always the most comfortable). But fortunately, there are some rules of thumb to take into account. “Color and nostalgia are the two most prominent themes in our work as rug designers,” says Sung. “But our home is still a work in progress. Often, we get sidetracked with work, and kids, and our own limited capabilities…so there are a lot of half-finished projects we keep out as reminders, and then they become part of the landscape.”
Now, we can’t promise that hygge, for you, will manifest in primary-colored accent walls, or faux animal “taxidermy” rugs like it does for Sung—but all the same, she offers a helpful reminder that you need not fork over your 401K or your first born child just to cultivate a sense of tasteful coziness. It’s accessible. That’s why we tapped Sung for an inside look at her absolute favorite Hygge-radiating goods on the market right now. Hurry up and shop them before radiator season consumes you.
For a family of four living in New York City, space will always be in short supply. So when it comes to tiny kitchens, it’s important to be selective about what you plan to keep on the counters. “You really have to think hard about every single thing you buy—a new strainer recently threw off our entire organization system,” says Sung. “But a cake stand this beautiful should never be put away!”
“In the winter, you need a robe,” says Sung. “I'd argue you need one in the summer too, but you really need one in the winter”. And this plush warm Dusen Dusen number is as soft as it is vibrant and mood-enhancing—which is to say: hygge, embodied.
When it comes to hosting, hygge is all about putting everyone at ease. It’s a “sweatpants are welcome” kind of ambiance. And nothing says, “this is a safe space” like a set of cheeky linen napkins designed to make food spillage into art. “These napkins are genius. Aside from being beautiful as they are, they really hide every single stain or mark—we even use them with our kids,” says Sung.
A little self promotion is important—especially if you’re putting out rugs as original and capital-c Cool as Sung. Plus, it goes without saying that hygge is all but unachievable without a solid carpet collection. “Long winter nights are the perfect time to design your own version of a Cold PIcnic rug,” she says. “I always feel you get to know your home so intimately when it's really cold out, so what better time to conjure up your dream rug?”
Sure, ideally you’d have a blazing fire at home all winter. But few among us have fireplaces to boast in our apartments—and even fewer have ones that work. But in place of real, bonafide fire, Sung says this Paige’s Candle Co “Firewood” scented candle will certainly do the trick.
Be warned: It’s not easy to get your hands on a Ginny Sims original. But the trending, independent ceramicist has a cult-following for a reason. Her staple mugs like this one are chic enough to use as centerpieces—but equally effective as vessels for warming, cozy beverages. “My husband and I haven’t been able to snag one before it sells out, but these cups seem like the perfect incentive to drink more tea,” says Sung.
You’d be hard pressed to find a better fast-track to maximal hygge than a particularly design-forward throw blanket—just like this one from Cold Picnic. “Our blankets are heavy-ish—not too big or heavy to carry around with you if you're huddling from room to room,” says Sung. “This is one of our newer designs and it’s definitely a favorite of mine.”
Everybody knows that the secret to stellar ambiance is always a trick of the lighting. So invest in pieces like these Noguchi light sculptures that double as decor and a lighting solution. “Everything feels cozier with one of these lights,” says Sung. “In theory, we're actually always on the lookout to branch out, but Noguchi lights reliably make any room a bit warmer and richer, so we keep on coming back to them.”