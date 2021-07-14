9 Must-Haves for Throwing a Successful Ice Cream Party

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

In case you hadn’t heard, July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than by throwing an entire party dedicated to the best frozen dessert? So, gather your friends and stock up on your favorite pints and toppings. To help you take your sweet treat shindig to the next level, we’ve also pulled together some of our favorite cone, dish, and sundae accoutrements—all of which are available on Amazon.

From easy-to-use ice cream making machines, to a bowl that keeps your dessert at the ideal temperature, keep scrolling to snag some other party must-haves.