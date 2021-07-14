Shopping

9 Must-Haves for Throwing a Successful Ice Cream Party

Adulting is hard, so why not indulge in an ice cream party every once in a while?

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 7/14/2021 at 10:55 AM

In case you hadn’t heard, July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than by throwing an entire party dedicated to the best frozen dessert? So, gather your friends and stock up on your favorite pints and toppings. To help you take your sweet treat shindig to the next level, we’ve also pulled together some of our favorite cone, dish, and sundae accoutrements—all of which are available on Amazon.

From easy-to-use ice cream making machines, to a bowl that keeps your dessert at the ideal temperature, keep scrolling to snag some other party must-haves.

Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop with Comfortable Handle
Amazon
Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop with Comfortable Handle
$11

Say goodbye to struggles getting the perfect scoop with this wonderfully ergonomic tool. It glides through ice cream so easily you won’t need to summon Hulk to help you dish out your frozen treats (although I wouldn’t mind having Bruce Banner invited to the party). 

Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
$17

Impress your guests with your own homemade waffle bowls with the help of this machine, which makes it easy to experiment with different flavors and colors. All you have to do is put the batter inside, let it cook for a few minutes (depending on the toast level you desire), and serve.

YestBuy Ice Cream Cone Holder Stand
Amazon
YestBuy Ice Cream Cone Holder Stand
$19

If you’re going for the classic cone experience, consider investing in this convenient cone holder. Made of transparent food-grade acrylic, the stand comes with 16 holes to display your beautiful creations for your guests to easily grab.

Clear Toppings Box
Amazon
Clear Toppings Box
$18

A toppings bar is essential! Keep all of them fresh and on display with one or two of these four compartment boxes, each of which comes with its own lid and serving spoon.

Greenco Set of 12 Ice Cream Bowls and Spoons
Amazon
Greenco Set of 12 Ice Cream Bowls and Spoons
$14

We truly believe that every party should have ice cream and with this set of adorable ice cream-themed cups and spoons you’ll be ready for any impromptu celebration. Made with BPA-free and non toxic durable plastic, these cups are sized perfectly for a heaping scoop of ice cream and a whole bunch of toppings. 

Whynter Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Whynter Automatic Ice Cream Maker
$290

Want to go all out? Why not make your own ice cream in custom flavors with this nifty and easy-to-use machine. Designed to make up to two quarts of ice cream at a time, it operates automatically so you can seamlessly mix in ingredients of choice. Its removable bowl also makes it both ready to serve as soon as it’s done and easy to clean afterwards.

Ghirardelli Squeeze Bottles
Amazon
Ghirardelli Squeeze Bottles
$18

Take your toppings game to the next level with these delicious Ghirardelli sauces. This set includes chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel flavors that come in squeeze bottles to keep them fresh and mess-free.

Host Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
Amazon
Host Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
$22

Whether you make your own ice cream creation or want to elegantly display the one you (shhh) bought elsewhere, consider this freeze bowl. Its design features a double wall filled with proprietary cooling gel to keep your frozen dessert at the ideal temperature for hours.

