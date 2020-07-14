Shopping 12 Mind-Numbingly Good Ice Cream Brands That Will Ship Direct to Your Door Cool off with frozen deliciousness from some of the country's most beloved, iconic, and creative ice cream brands, all of which can be shipped direct to your door via Goldbelly.

Goldbelly/Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

People like to say that nothing in life is certain. However, we beg to differ. One thing is definitely certain, and it is the fact that ice cream makes everything better. Sorry, we don't make the rules. Of course, not all ice cream is created equal. There are certain brands, flavors, and scoop shops that we all have a certain affinity for, whether it's because we find them nostalgic, particularly interesting, or simply because they're so damn delicious. Whatever the case may be, if you've been jonesing to expand your world of frozen treats, we've got you covered. We tracked down a dozen beloved ice cream makers from across the country that ship their goods frozen nationwide so you can keep your freezer stocked with and your stomach full of the good stuff all summer long. Just be careful with the brain freezes.

Goldbelly/Ice & Vice

Ice & Vice Signature Collection Price:$89

New York's Ice & Vice has cultivated a serious following thanks to its roster of "edgy" handcrafted and customized ice cream flavors, and now you can easily get its Signature Collection delivered frozen directly to your door. This pack includes six pints, each filled with one of its most popular offerings: Opium Den (white sesame/poppy seed/lemon bread croutons), 9AM Vietnamese Coffee, Basic B (Mexican vanilla with black lava sea salt), Milk Money (dulce de leche base with sea salt and dark chocolate ganache), Shade (smoked dark chocolate with caramelized white chocolate ganache), and Tea Dance (nilgiri black tea ice cream with lemon charcoal caramel).

Goldbelly/The Baked Bear

The Baked Bear's Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit Price: $99

Forget the ice cream sandwiches you can buy from the grocery freezer. This summer, it's all about DIY ice cream sando kits from San Diego's The Baked Bear. This pack includes everything you'll need to make nine giant ice cream sandwiches, including three pints of ice cream of your choice (from a dozen different flavors), and 18 two-ounce 3.5-inch baked fresh cookies of your choice (from a selection of 10 delicious options).

Goldbelly/Anderson's Frozen Custard

Anderson's Frozen Custard Choose Your Own 6-Pack Price: $109

Anderson's Frozen Custard has been a Buffalo, New York institution basically since it opened in the '40s, but you don't have to live in the area to get your hands on the good stuff. This pack includes six pints of custard in the flavors of your choosing from a selection of 24 standout year-round and seasonal flavors. Plus, it comes with an ice cream scoop!

Goldbelly/Bassetts

Bassetts Ice Cream Price: $79

Established in 1861, Bassetts is America's oldest ice cream company, so you know they're doing something right if they've been in business longer than Nebraska has been a U.S. state. If you've ever had it, you know it's exceedingly smooth, rich, and creamy (thanks, 16.5% butterfat), and now you can enjoy it direct from your freezer. This pack includes six pints in any 10 flavors of your choosing (if you're having trouble picking, may we suggest the Salted Caramel Pretzel).

Goldbelly/Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream Price: $99

Crank & Boom started as a food truck operation in 2013, but has quickly grown into a mini empire thanks to its focus on using fresh ingredients and going all-in interesting flavors. This pack, like many others on this list, comes with six pints of ice cream in flavors of your choosing from 15 options lie Blueberry Lime Cheesecake, Strawberry Balsamic Sorbet, Bourbon and Honey, and Coffee Stout (made with a "secret" iced coffee recipe and oatmeal stout from Lexington, Kentucky's Ethereal Brewing).

Goldbelly/Capannari Ice Crea

Capannari Ice Cream Custom 6-Pack Price: $99

Often cited as one of Chicagoland's best ice cream purveyors, Mount Prospect, Illinois-based Capannari has been turning out top-notch flavors since it opened its doors in 2001 (it earned "Best Ice Cream in Chicago" status from Chicago magazine just a year after opening). Now you can get its super-rich, small-batch pints wherever you live. This box comes with six pints in flavors of your choosing from 16 delicious options like Pumpkin, Double Chocolate PB Crunch, and Chocolate Hazelnut Ganache.

Goldbelly/Humphry Slocombe

Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Choose Your Own 6-Pack Price: $89

Known for its creative spin on seemingly traditional flavors, Humphry Slocombe has built a reputation in the Bay Area and beyond as one of the best ice cream shops in the country. And you can easily find out why wherever you live, thanks to special delivery pack that comes with six pints in flavors of your choosing from its stocked roster which includes the links of "Secret Breakfast" (bourbon ice cream with cornflake cookies), Matchadoodle (a snickerdoodle cookie and matcha green tea ice cream mashup), and it's ever-popular Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee.

Goldbelly/Nye's Cream Sandwiches

Nye's Cream Sandwiches Price: $74

For us, eating ice cream between cookies wins out over a standard cone-in-hand any day, and it's a big reason we're recommending you get your hands on this sampler pack of handcrafted cream sandwiches from North Carolina-based Nye's. In it, you'll get a pack of eight individually wrapped ice cream sandwiches (3.5 ounces each), with two of each in four best-selling flavors: vanilla ice cream/chocolate ganache cookie, strawberry ice cream/sugar cookie, chocolate ice cream/peanut butter cookie, and peppermint ice cream/chocolate cookie.

Goldbelly/Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Price: $99

Van Leeuwen first made a name for itself as a modest scoop truck in New York, but has since expanded to become a true frozen dessert icon with multiple shops on both coasts. It's cultivated a serious roster of flavors, and also makes arguably the best vegan ice cream on the planet, all of which you can try from the comfort of your own home with this special 6-pint box, which allows you to mix and match flavors of your choosing from its menu of dairy and vegan options.

Goldbelly/Graeter's

Graeter's Ice Cream Sampler Price: $79.95

Cincinnati's Graeter's Ice Cream has been been making truly spectacular ice cream since it began doing so back in 1870, and it continues to use "old-school" machinery to do the heavy lifting. That means it's made two gallons at a time with a French Pot Freezer. Now, this six-pint special pack lets you sample six of its best-selling flavors at home: Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, Buckeye Blitz Chocolate Chip, Dutch Milk Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Mocha Chocolate Chip.

Goldbelly/Lick Honest Ice Cream

Lick Honest Ice Creams Price: $99

Austin, Texas-based Lick Honest Ice Creams lives by its "farm-to-spoon" motto, using all-natural, local ingredients to craft its small batch flavors like Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean, Texas Sheet Cake, Candied Orange, and Cream Cheese Kolache. This pack comes with six pints of your choosing from a menu of more than two dozen flavors.

Goldbelly/Coolhaus

Coolhaus Price: $89

If you've ever tasted a Coolhaus ice cream sammie, then there's no need to convince you that the frozen stuff in between the cookies is exceptional on its own. However, if you think you need to find out for yourself, you can have one of these five-pint packs shipped straight to your door. You'll also get to customize your shipment by picking your flavors from a dozen different varieties including Street Car Churro Dough, Take The Cannoli, and "Milkshake and Fries", which is a blend of salted Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream with actual shoestring french fries and milk chocolate malt balls.