The Most Worthwhile Immune-Boosting Supplements, According to a Wellness Expert

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Though the ongoing pandemic is at the forefront of most current health conversations, winter is here, which so is common cold and flu season. While vaccines, boosters, and masks remain our best defenses against the spread of Covid-19, you can help your body snuff out lower-risk infections by bolstering your system with immunity-supporting supplements.

Odds are, your New Year’s resolution centers around wellness in one way or another, and getting stuck in bed sick is a quick way to slow down your progress. Fortunately, you can curb your chances of catching a cold with some intentional focus on what you put in your body. To learn more about using supplements to encourage our immune systems to do their jobs well, we talked to nutritionist and wellness advocate Mona Sharma.

Sharma has worked with high-profile clients such as Will Smith and Julianne Hough, and promotes a holistic approach to wellness centered around “food as medicine, movement as therapy, and mindfulness as the journey to optimize health.” She's also the founder of Xicama, a health beverage company powered by the numerous benefits of jicama, a Central American superfood.

If you’re aiming to take better care of yourself and feel great this year, Sharma believes that a good starting point is a simple semantic adjustment:

“This year, try to replace the word fixing with the word nourishing,” she says. “Often, when we’re trying to fix [things], it can feel like a lot of work. This leads to resolutions falling by the wayside because they seem too hard. Instead, shift your mindset to activities that nourish your health…It’s a subtle shift that invites more sustainability because it involves you feeling good along the way, instead of deprived or depleted. Make feeling good the priority, and align with daily rituals that help you get there.”

Sharma says that, for her, a morning ritual of meditation, herbal tea, and a brisk outdoor walk is the best way to ensure a good start to her day. She also recommends a number of nourishing supplements that promote good health, so that you can take on whatever ritual works best for you (even when it’s freezing outside).

Based on our conversation, we rounded up some of the best supplemental options to focus on, along with specific brands that tend to squeeze the most out of these immunity-boosting nutrients. When it comes to supplements, Sharma says, quality is key.

“The brand of supplements you choose is very important, since so many companies use cheap, synthetic ingredients with added fillers, preservatives, and dyes. These are often found in drug stores and department stores…Quality is everything, along with healthy digestion, to make sure that you’re absorbing the nutrients that you need.”

With that in mind, here are some of the best supplement choices to help kickstart your wellness journey in 2022.