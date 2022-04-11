The Coolest Inflatable Furniture to Add More Seating on Demand

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you’re currently in the midst of furnishing your new home or redecorating your apartment, you probably noticed that all your furniture orders are delayed. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, unfortunately no one can expect their items coming in typical fashion. And we get it—nothing is more frustrating than finding your dream couch only to learn it will take months to be delivered to your home. But have you ever considered inflatable furniture? Think about it as the adult and more sophisticated version of the clear lounge chair every cool kid had in their college dorm.

Inflatable furniture can be a great solution to make your space feel like home while you wait for your pieces to arrive, or for playing with your layout before you make the commitment. If you’re not convinced yet, we’ve gathered some options that won’t make you think about it twice.