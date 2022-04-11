The Coolest Inflatable Furniture to Add More Seating on Demand
These inflatable pieces are a perfect addition to your space—especially if you’re dealing with shipping delays.
If you’re currently in the midst of furnishing your new home or redecorating your apartment, you probably noticed that all your furniture orders are delayed. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, unfortunately no one can expect their items coming in typical fashion. And we get it—nothing is more frustrating than finding your dream couch only to learn it will take months to be delivered to your home. But have you ever considered inflatable furniture? Think about it as the adult and more sophisticated version of the clear lounge chair every cool kid had in their college dorm.
Inflatable furniture can be a great solution to make your space feel like home while you wait for your pieces to arrive, or for playing with your layout before you make the commitment. If you’re not convinced yet, we’ve gathered some options that won’t make you think about it twice.
This inflatable corner sofa offers an elegant design in a beautiful cream color that can match any home decor. It boasts a waterproof-flocked top surface that’s soft to the touch and thick enough to provide sturdiness. Even when your sectional couch is missing, this one is able to comfortably welcome your friends for movie night. Then when your delivery finally arrives, simply fold it and stash it away.
If you’re looking for something smaller, consider this inflatable chair from KingCamp. It comes in two colors to choose from—khaki and blue—and boasts a sleek design that will make your space feel put together while you’re waiting for the real deal. This chair is also perfect for balcony or backyard hangs, since it’s originally made for outdoor use.
This versatile sofa offers a comfortable solution for both lounging and sleeping. It boasts a charcoal gray velvety surface, and it conveniently pulls out into a queen-size bed for any guests you may have. Plus, it comes with a two-in-one valve with extra-wide openings for fast inflating and deflating.
So you finally own a backyard but your outdoor furniture is stuck in transit? Consider adding these air loungers from Fatboy for some much-needed time relaxing outside. Simply scoop up the air, wrap it up, and stick the closure together to create a comfy surface to lie on.
Make any corner of your space feel cozier with a set of lounging chairs. These inflatable ones from Intex are not only comfy and affordable, but they also look so elegant that you’ll forget there’s air in them. Plus, they pull out into a twin bed mattress.
Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, this chair from Fatboy works perfectly for any nook you’re looking to elevate. Made from a lightweight, durable performance fabric, it only takes ten seconds to inflate—no pump required. You can choose from four different colors (dark blue, pink, peach, and red) to best suit your style.