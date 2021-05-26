7 Super Cool Inflatable Kayaks You Can Get Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Inflatable kayaks are having a moment. And I'll be the first to admit that the idea of inflating PVC and paddling out into the ocean is not exactly calming. But after trial and error over the past few years, inflatable kayaks have made leaps and bounds in their construction, durability, and design.

I've had the pleasure of owning a BOTE inflatable for a few months, and it's been one of the most fun—and easily transportable—kayaks I've ever paddled. And right now, owning an inflatable kayak has never been more accessible and hassle-free (most inflatable kayaks come with a storage bag and seamlessly fit in the trunk of a car).

A lot of people have caught onto this and supplies are moving fast, but there's still a handful of kayaks left that you can scoop up and throw on the water quicker than you can say "toss me that pump." Here are 7 of the best inflatable kayaks on Amazon right now.