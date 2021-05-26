Shopping

7 Super Cool Inflatable Kayaks You Can Get Right Now

There's never been a better time to grab an inflatable kayak. They're extremely durable, easily stored & transported, and the perfect excuse to get you off the couch and onto the water in minutes.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 5/26/2021 at 4:48 PM

BOTE
Inflatable kayaks are having a moment. And I'll be the first to admit that the idea of inflating PVC and paddling out into the ocean is not exactly calming. But after trial and error over the past few years, inflatable kayaks have made leaps and bounds in their construction, durability, and design.

I've had the pleasure of owning a BOTE inflatable for a few months, and it's been one of the most fun—and easily transportable—kayaks I've ever paddled. And right now, owning an inflatable kayak has never been more accessible and hassle-free (most inflatable kayaks come with a storage bag and seamlessly fit in the trunk of a car).

A lot of people have caught onto this and supplies are moving fast, but there's still a handful of kayaks left that you can scoop up and throw on the water quicker than you can say "toss me that pump." Here are 7 of the best inflatable kayaks on Amazon right now.

BOTE Zeppelin Aero Inflatable Tandem Kayak
BOTE Zeppelin Aero Inflatable Tandem Kayak
$1099
This is easily one of the best inflatable kayaks you can get right now. The Zeppelin from BOTE inflates in minutes, is incredibly stable in ocean currents, can fit two people comfortably (and a cooler!), and packs into a bag when you're finished using it—a bag that also will hold the pump, paddles, and accessories.
Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Inflatable Fishing Kayak
Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Inflatable Fishing Kayak
$900
The Steelhead from Elkton is an angler's dream. You can keep your rods, fish finders, camera/phone, and other fishing essentials safe and dry in the bungee storage, or attach them in the multiple universal hard mounting points. You don't have to fish to like this kayak, but it sure wouldn't hurt.
Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak with Aluminum Oars
Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak with Aluminum Oars
$173
If you're on a budget—and a calm lake—you really can't go wrong with this K2 from Intex. It's under $200 (rare for an inflatable kayak), can fit two people, and is crafted out of puncture-resistant vinyl with three separate air chambers that'll keep you floating comfortably above the water—so sinking will be the last thing on your mind.
Intex Excursion Pro Kayak, Professional Series Inflatable Fishing Kayak
Intex Excursion Pro Kayak, Professional Series Inflatable Fishing Kayak
$417
$500
The Excursion Pro from Intex is basically the K2's bigger sibling. It's made from very durable laminate PVC and includes two removable skews (for deep and shallow water), a set of floor mounted footrests, two recessed rod holders, and two adjustable seats. If you plan to use it for fishing, take note of one reviewer's observation: "Buy an anchor. You're gonna wish you had one."
Sea Eagle 370 Pro 3 Person Inflatable Portable Sport Kayak w/ Paddles
Sea Eagle 370 Pro 3 Person Inflatable Portable Sport Kayak w/ Paddles
$365
$400
This may seem like a kayak made for calmer waters—since it seats three—but the reality is that this is an inflatable kayak rated for Class III rapids. It comes in at under $500 and has excellent reviews. But if you're comparing it to a hard shell, this review is worth noting: "Takes more work to get from point A to point B compared to the hard shell kayaks. For reference If you can propel a hard shell 3 mph for 5 miles, plan on 2.5 mph in the Sea Eagle." Still, not bad.
Sevylor Tahaa Kayak, Inflatable Canoe for 2 Persons
Sevylor Tahaa Kayak, Inflatable Canoe for 2 Persons
$151
Perfect for beginners, the Sevylor Tahaa Kayak would be better off called a canoe. It's large, inflatable compartments make it a stable vessel in the water, and you can comfortably fit two people on the deck. It's an attractive offer at $150, but note that you'll need to buy a pump and oars separately.
Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak
Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak
$499
This is a bit of a hybrid as it's crafted with aluminum ribs in the bow and stern to help improve tracking. This adds extra strength and durability to the kayak but won't interfere with packing it down to fit in the truck of your car. As one reviewer succinctly put it, "Make no mistake, this is not a toy. It's the real deal, and it is spectacular."
