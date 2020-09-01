7 Great Portable Paddle Boards for Every Budget & Skill Level
Stand up paddle boards -- or SUPs -- are a hell of a lot of fun. Here's a great rundown of 7 inflatable SUPs you'll always wanna bring with you to the lake. Or river. Or ocean. Or friend's large pool.
The first time I tried paddle boarding was about 15 or 16 years ago. I was on a relatively vacant beach in Boca Raton and the SUP (stand up paddle boarding) trend had yet to hit the fever pitch it's at now. I suppose the woman I was watching took notice and asked me if I'd like to give it a shot. At this time in my life, I was dedicated to surfing, skating, wakeboarding, and spending hours on my Indo Board…so yeah, I was gonna give it a shot.
I took about two strokes after standing up and immediately fell over. The experience was humbling to say the least.
Fast forward a few years and I've gotten significantly better (so don't be discouraged by a few refreshing spills) and though I no longer have room for a paddle board in my modest Brooklyn apartment, I will jump at any opportunity to take one out. If you're new to the world of SUP or are looking for a great way to have fun on the water, here are some excellent inflatable boards (read: portable) to get you started.
The best part? All the kits below come with a pump, carrying case, leash, paddle, and a detachable fin.
MaxKare Inflatable Paddle Board with Accessories & Carry Bag
Notable features: Can hold up to 370lbs, inflates in 5-10 minutes, constructed out of durable PVC, and is suitable for lakes, rivers, or the ocean.
Price: $299
Famistar 8'7" Inflatable SUP with 3 Fins, Adjustable Paddle, Pump & Carrying Backpack
Notable features: Made of military-grade materials so it's virtually indestructible, extra wide (which is great for beginners and people of all ages), and it's a great choice for water yoga and/or fishing.
Price: $299 (down from $599)
Murtisol Inflatable SUP with Premium Accessories: Dual-Action Pump, Safety Ankle Strap, Adjustable Paddle
Notable features: Holds up to 266lbs, boasts a premium anti-slip deck, and is great for beginners.
Price: $369 (reduced price)
Goplus 10' Inflatable SUP with Bag & Accessories
Notable features: It's crafted out of unbreakable materials, can hold up to 265lbs, folds up into a small bundle, and is best used on flat water.
Price: $390 (down from $600)
Body Glove Navigator Plus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Notable features: Bungee system for holding tackle or a dry bag, can hold up to 320lbs, and can carry up to two passengers.
Price: $500
Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Premium Accessories & Backpack
Notable features: Weighs just 17lbs and can hold up to 300lbs, inflates in minutes, and it comes with an aluminum -- rather than plastic -- paddle.
Price: $599
Bluefin Aura FIT Stand Up Paddle Board Kit
Notable features: Made with yoga, pilates, and aqua-based fitness in mind. It can also hold up to 28 PSI, meaning it'll inflate into an incredibly rigid and stable board that you'll have for years.
Price: $649