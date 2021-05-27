Shopping

Keep Cool All Summer With These Popular Inflatable Pools and Hot Tubs from Amazon

We’ve rounded up our favorites among Amazon’s best-rated, most beloved inflatable pool and hot tub options, all at a variety of different price points.

By Eliza Dumais

Published on 5/27/2021 at 2:16 PM

Hot [Insert Noun Here] Summer has finally arrived! Livin’ is easy! Clichés abound! But no matter how glamorous your summer ‘21 plans may be, it remains undeniably true that the forthcoming months will be...hot. Literally.

Of course, when it comes to cooling off, you’ve got some options: You could pay $59842097 to spend the day at some boutique hotel’s rooftop pool. You could trade in your apartment for a more rustic, lake-facing property. You could lose several hours of your young life to famously long, public pool lines. Or, you could take matters into your own hands and snag a pool of your own.

Now, when it comes to backyard pool options, it’s likely your brain goes to one of two places: An expensive, full-fledged, in-the-ground renovation, or a dinky, inflatable kiddie pool with cartoon fish adorning the sides. But we’re here to tell you that your choices don’t stop there. In fact, Amazon is loaded with inflatable pool and hot tub options that won’t require that you hire a contractor—or shrink yourself by 60 percent.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorites among Amazon’s best-rated, most beloved inflatable pool and hot tub options, all at a variety of different price points. And it just might be worth taking a gander before you put your place on the market.

Sable Inflatable Pool
Amazon
Sable Inflatable Pool
$80
This bright blue inflatable number from Sable is under 100 bucks, large enough to submerge you and your seven closest companions, and electric pump-inflated—so you can save your breath for swim-forward endeavors.
Summer Waves 15ft Inflatable Above Ground Swimming Pool with Filter Pump
Amazon
Summer Waves 15ft Inflatable Above Ground Swimming Pool with Filter Pump
$214
$420
This 15-foot above-ground pool can be set up in less than 20 minutes—so it’s a good solve if you’ve found yourself in a serious pool-requiring emergency. Plus, it comes with a filter pump to keep water crystal clear.
Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool
Amazon
Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool
$20
Of the more classic, inflatable pool ilk, this beloved kiddie pool is great for keeping your feet cool while reading or lounging in the sun. According to a number of reviewers, it also makes for an excellent ball pit...if that’s the sort of thing you’re into.
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Amazon
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
$45
This 264-gallon vinyl pool is plenty easy to set up, ultra affordable, and remarkably durable. So if you’re expecting a summer of poolside, rough-housing, this is a solid option.
Intex Family Lounge Pool,
Amazon
Intex Family Lounge Pool,
$85
For folks who rank tanning as their #1 summer priority, this lounge pool is a godsend. With an inflatable seat that allows you to bask in the sun while submerging yourself in cool water, you’ll surely be half-baked in no time.
Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4 Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4 Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub
$770
While this (orange) inflatable, Coleman hot tub comes in at a higher price point, you can also use the thing year round. So, with air jets and a cover included, it might just be worth the splurge.
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub
$650
Also from Coleman, this particular hot tub comes in a far more natural shade of green. And not only does it accommodate six adult patrons, but it also comes with a set of bubble jets specially designed to ease muscle and joint pain.
Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub, 4-Person AirJet Spa
Amazon
Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub, 4-Person AirJet Spa
$589
While this tub can only handle four bathers at a time, the thing still comes with 100 high-powered jets. And it can handle water temperatures up to 104 degrees—which is just about as hot as the New York subway system in July.
