Invigorate Your Morning Routine with These Affordable, High-Powered Juicers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Juicing has carved out a nice little spot for itself in the pantheon of trendy diets, and for good reason. Most Americans don’t get quite enough nutrients from their everyday diet, and a good juicer can set you up with a quick, easy, enjoyable infusion of the good stuff.

It’s also a great way for picky eaters to get all of the vitamins they need to function without enduring the chore of chowing down fruits and veggies. While the medical benefits of juicing are frequently debated, some claim that fresh juice can help those nutrients enter your system faster, and that a juice cleanse can rid your body of harmful toxins. That said, I’m not a doctor or a scientist, and my individual advocacy for juicing is almost entirely based on one basic principle—fresh-squeezed juice is delicious.

Lucky for you, you can see what all the fuss is about with a quick trip to Amazon. We’ve combed through the multitude of offerings there and narrowed things down to find the best and most popular options that will help you turn your fruits and veggies into a tasty pulp.