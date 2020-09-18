How to Recreate Karaoke Bar Vibes at Home, According to the Experts

The Booze

Free-flowing alcohol isn’t necessarily required to fuel a karaoke night, but… OK who are we kidding, yes it is. And sure, you’re free to stock your home bar with whatever you’d like to keep your guests well-quenched, but we asked our karaoke bar proprietors what they recommend to mimic the vibe of their establishments.

“Obviously the stronger the drinks the better the singer (not really) but they will sound better and people will be game to sing more if they’re a little tipsy,” said Devitt. “I think a specialty cocktail is a good idea to keep it simple with an option of some beer and/or wine for non-spirit drinkers.” The La Bamba is the most popular cocktail at Sid’s, and you can easily recreate it at home (or, if you’re being extra Covid-conscious, make ahead in a batch).

How to make the La Bamba from Sid Gold's Request Room

Muddle 2 slices of English cucumber with .5 ounce simple syrup and 1-ounce fresh lime juice

Add .5 ounce elderflower liquor and 1.5 ounce Espolon tequila

Add ice and shake vigorously

Strain into rocks glass and add 4 dots of Peychaud's bitters

Garnish with slice of cucumber

Shin advises some Korean standbys like Soju and Korean beer (if you’re looking for specifics, try Jinro and Makku), and even serving cocktails in punch bowls if you’re feeling particularly ambitious. Most importantly, though, is to let your own tastes drive your creativity. If you're looking for a simple way to mix things up a bit, he also recommends adding a Korean “twist” to traditional cocktails.



“That could mean there’s kimchi juice in your bloody mary, sesame oil washed whiskey in your old-fashioned, or gochugaru infused in rum,” says Shin. “There’s no exact parameter in terms of how we create something delicious, whether it’s in the bar or kitchen. It’s gotta feel right for you.”