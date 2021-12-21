Unique and Useful Serving Tools Every Kitchen Needs
Impress everyone at your next dinner party with these hosting essentials, all available on Amazon.
When it comes to throwing the perfect dinner party, every detail counts—right down to the utensils. You can always serve your guests their food with an old wooden spoon or pair of plastic tongs, but you’ll need to make a couple upgrades if you really want to impress everyone at the table.
We did a deep dive to track down the best serving utensils on Amazon right now, and came up with this shopping list for you. Here you’ll find slotted spoons, carving knives, pie servers, and more—all ready to get the job done in style.
Set yourself apart from regular silverware users with this 10-piece rainbow serving set, complete with cake server, fish knife, fish fork, serving spoon, serving fork, salad spoon, salad fork, butter knife, ice cream spoon, and stirring spoon. The stainless steel tools won’t bend or scratch, and they are perfect for both fancy dinner parties and informal gatherings.
A good set of silicone spatulas and spoons is an essential item for any burgeoning home chef. This collection from Miusco earns high marks for the durable Acacia wood handles and silicone tops that can stand heat up to 464 degrees. The set comes in four different colors, so you can choose whichever option matches your kitchen decor best.
If you want to go with more classic, less colorful utensils, this 10-piece set should work perfectly. It features all the essential serving tools, plus cooking accessories like a potato masher and whisk. It also comes with a silver holder to keep everything organized and in one place.
These tongs are made from thick stainless steel and topped with silicone heads, meaning they are sturdy and won't scratch up any of your pots and pans. Use the largest pair for turning meat on the barbecue, and save the smaller pairs to pass out food at the table or even to serve ice at a drink station.
After the hours it takes to whip up a delicious pie, it would be a shame to destroy it with a subpar pie server. This steel server from OXO has serrated edges for smooth cutting, and a flexible head that can slide under slices and lift them with ease. Not a fan of pie? The server works just as well for quiche, cake, pizza, or lasagna.
Whether you’re straining canned fruit or scooping green beans out of boiling water, a slotted spoon is another indispensable kitchen tool. This one from Mercer Culinary is dishwasher safe, strong enough to stir thick stews or sauces, and doesn't conduct heat like some other metal spoons. Plus, the rose gold color is just plain lovely.
Want to serve soup in the most adorable way possible? Look no further. Inspired by the Loch Ness Monster, this “Nessie” ladle stands upright on the counter or in a pot of soup, making it look like she’s poking her head above the broth. It might not be the best tool for a super-formal dinner party, but it sure will make everyday cooking a little more fun.
The spotlight is on you when it comes time to carve up a turkey or beef tenderloin at the head of the table—so don’t mess up the moment with a dull knife. This stainless steel carving knife and fork makes clean, even cuts of meat and transfers them to plates with ease. The tan-and-black handles are a nice alternative to plain brown wood, too.
Serving salad at a full table can be a messy business without the proper tools. These bamboo salad “hands” help you toss and scoop up heaps of lettuce without worrying about gangly handles or flimsy heads. The bamboo spoons also have notches on the back, so you can prop them up along the rim of the salad bowl without them falling into piles of dressing.