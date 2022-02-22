6 Clever & Space-Saving Kitchen Utensil Organizers Under $30
Avoid a messy kitchen with these handy tools to store your cutlery, utensils, and other cooking & eating essentials.
We’ve written about tools for keeping your fridge tidy and spices organized, and now it’s time to offer up some simple tips for efficiently storing all those cooking and eating utensils to cut down on pesky kitchen clutter. For those of us with limited storage and tiny kitchens, making sure everything is easily accessible without cramping our cooking space is tough. But the right space-saving utensil storage solutions can make a world of difference.
To that end, we’ve rounded up the best-rated and best selling utensil organizers—all under $30—to keep you sane and clutter-free while you move about your meal prep and cooking space.
Save space in your drawer and store your knives on this magnetic bar instead. Simply mount it on one of your kitchen walls and it will safely and securely hold your knives.
With more than 27,000 mostly positive reviews, this Amazon bestseller displays cutlery as well as large utensils in a convenient and organized way. It also boasts an expandable design allowing you to contract it to fit in smaller drawers, so it’s perfect in a variety of different spaces.
This utensil holder from OXO allows you to keep everything you need at arms reach. It boasts a tall design and contoured bottom to keep your tools upright and three compartments for optimal organization. Plus, it rotates, making it even easy to locate what you’re looking for when you’re busy.
If you choose to store your knives in a drawer, this elegant block will keep them tidy and protected. It has 11 slots to fit a total of five large knives and six small ones and can be cleanly nestled in most standard depth drawers.
This unique cutlery organizer can save you a bunch of space in your drawer. It boasts a slim design that can fit into the narrowest of drawers and individual stack compartments to neatly stash your entire cutlery collection. Plus, it has engraved icons so you know exactly where your forks, knives, and spoons are.
For larger utensils, we highly recommend this mounted utensil holder. It comes with 10 hooks to hang your frequently used tools and keep them easily accessible. Plus, it’s sturdy enough to even store small pots and lids, which is a huge help if your cabinet storage is extremely tight.