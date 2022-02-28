Must-Have KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments to Expand Your Culinary Skills
These ingenious add-ons make quick and easy work out of complicated dishes.
There’s a reason why KitchenAid’s stand mixers are so popular. Anyone who has one will tell you how it’s revolutionized the way they bake and cook. And they’re not exaggerating—it’s a powerful and easy to use appliance that cuts down prep time and is incredibly precise. However, its function isn’t limited to just mixing things. The brand also offers an extensive line of attachments for a whole world of culinary uses, further proof that this machine can actually do it all.
Looking for your perfect match? We’ve rounded up the best and most popular stand mixer attachments and accessories, specifically designed to fit any KitchenAid model dating back to 1937, that can help you prep salads, grind ingredients of any kind, and easily whip up batches of delicious homemade pasta.
If you don’t already own a KitchenAid stand mixer and have been on the fence about purchasing one, we’re here to convince you to finally make the investment. Of all the models on the market, this is our top choice since it boasts a five quart bowl, ten speed settings, and a 325-watt motor. It also includes a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield. Want to take it up a notch? Consider the below attachments that are designed to work with this stand mixer (and others).
Get ready to dramatically simplify your barbeque prep with this food grinder kit. You’ll get a metal food grinder, removable food tray, three grinding plates (fine, medium, and coarse), cleaning brush, food pusher, sausage stuffer tubes and plate, all of which will help you effortlessly create an array of grill-worthy meat blends that you can let everyone know you made yourself.
Food processors are the heroes of the kitchen, but one that attaches to your KitchenAid stand mixer? Even better. This one boasts an exact slice system that allows you to achieve the perfectly cut size and thickness for a wide variety of ingredients. It comes with a selection of different discs for dicing, slicing or julienning whatever your recipe calls for, and a storage case for convenient packing.
This set will help you make homemade pasta like a pro, without needing to invest in a smattering of pasta-making tools. It comes with two attachments including a lasagnette cutter for thick fettuccine or egg noodles and a capellini cutter for spaghetti and angel hair pastas. Simply put the dough together and feed it through on the low speed setting and presto! Fresh pasta ready to cook.
With this slicer and shredder attachment the possibilities are endless. The set includes three blades for slicing, shredding, and coarser shredding, allowing you to tackle the most time consuming and tedious meal prep tasks (looking at you, chopped salads) in just seconds and with minimal effort.
Many countertop juicers take up way too much space in your kitchen, so this attachment is an excellent (and budget-friendly) alternative for all your freshly squeezed citrus needs. It boasts a strainer basket that catches seeds and pulp as it extracts juice from the reamer and can fit everything from small limes to large grapefruits.
Have room for dessert? Then you’ll want to experiment with this ice cream maker bowl attachment, which makes it easy to whip up your favorite flavors in under 30 minutes. It boasts a two quart capacity and a nonstick interior, making it easy to remove your creamy mixture and clean when finished.