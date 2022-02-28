Must-Have KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments to Expand Your Culinary Skills

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There’s a reason why KitchenAid’s stand mixers are so popular. Anyone who has one will tell you how it’s revolutionized the way they bake and cook. And they’re not exaggerating—it’s a powerful and easy to use appliance that cuts down prep time and is incredibly precise. However, its function isn’t limited to just mixing things. The brand also offers an extensive line of attachments for a whole world of culinary uses, further proof that this machine can actually do it all.

Looking for your perfect match? We’ve rounded up the best and most popular stand mixer attachments and accessories, specifically designed to fit any KitchenAid model dating back to 1937, that can help you prep salads, grind ingredients of any kind, and easily whip up batches of delicious homemade pasta.