8 Affordable, Professional-Grade Knife Sharpeners to Slice & Dice with Ease

If you think of yourself as a serious home cook, you probably have all the right tools and gadgets in your kitchen—a Dutch oven, food processor, immersion blender, maybe even a sous vide cooker. But none of these appliances would be possible without the ultimate utensil: a chef’s knife.

Good knives can make everyone feel a little more legit in the kitchen, but it does take some TLC to keep them at peak performance. Just as the wand is only as good as the wizard, the knife is only as good as the cook who takes the time to take care of it. Plus, a sharpened knife can actually help avoid accidental cuts, since dull blades are more likely to catch and slip while you’re chopping.

So, do yourself a favor and add a high-quality knife sharpener to the mix. We checked out hundreds of options on Amazon and narrowed it down to some of the very best. From professional kitchen tools to budget-friendly stopgaps, there’s sure to be a perfect fit for you. Take a look, and get ready to attack meal prep with some renewed vigor.