8 Affordable, Professional-Grade Knife Sharpeners to Slice & Dice with Ease
No kitchen arsenal is complete without a high-quality—and perfectly sharpened—chef's knife.
If you think of yourself as a serious home cook, you probably have all the right tools and gadgets in your kitchen—a Dutch oven, food processor, immersion blender, maybe even a sous vide cooker. But none of these appliances would be possible without the ultimate utensil: a chef’s knife.
Good knives can make everyone feel a little more legit in the kitchen, but it does take some TLC to keep them at peak performance. Just as the wand is only as good as the wizard, the knife is only as good as the cook who takes the time to take care of it. Plus, a sharpened knife can actually help avoid accidental cuts, since dull blades are more likely to catch and slip while you’re chopping.
So, do yourself a favor and add a high-quality knife sharpener to the mix. We checked out hundreds of options on Amazon and narrowed it down to some of the very best. From professional kitchen tools to budget-friendly stopgaps, there’s sure to be a perfect fit for you. Take a look, and get ready to attack meal prep with some renewed vigor.
Affordable and effective, this 4-in-1 sharpener from Longzon should get the job done for most home cooks. It offers three different knife-sharpening slots, depending on your type of knife and how dull it is. The fourth slot is specifically designed for scissors, so you can keep all your cutting tools in good shape. It also comes with a pair of cut-resistant gloves if you’re still a little apprehensive with your knives.
It might look like it belongs on a tool bench rather than a kitchen counter, but this precision sharpener is certainly up to the task of maintaining any and all blades. Its angle-guided, jig-and-clamp style design ensures precision and efficient sharpening, and you can easily switch between three different modes, depending on the knife you’re running through it.
If you want to sharpen like the pros, you can’t go wrong with this electric option—as long as you’re willing to splurge a bit. You can quickly transform both straight and serrated edges from dull to razor-sharp with 100% diamond abrasives that’ll hone your blades. Your first run through will take about a minute for each knife, but you can get it done in as little as 10 seconds every time after.
This countertop whetstone will make you feel like a medieval knight, minus the feudalism and lack of running water. A simpler sharpening solution, all it takes is a few quick drags across each side of the reversible stone to get your knives in tip-top shape. It fits snugly into a sturdy non-slip bamboo base, and comes with a guide of helpful tips and tricks for whetstone sharpening.
Affordability paired with professional performance, this Wanbasion sharpener is maybe the best pound-for-pound value on this list. It works in three stages: A diamond slot for repairing and straightening, tungsten for restoration, and ceramic stone for fine-tuning. It has an ergonomic handle designed with both righties and lefties in mind, plus detachable, easy-to-clean pieces.
Compact, durable and versatile, the AccuSharp option is designed to care for the edges of everything from a paring knife to a machete (I’m not kidding). Made of diamond-honed tungsten carbide, you can count on a combo of some of the hardest materials known to man. There’s a full length finger guard for safety, and you can easily clean it in your dishwasher.
If you’re looking for a sharpener that performs well but doesn’t take up much space, you might want to go the steel rod route. This one is made of carbon steel and plated with nickel chrome, and makes regularly tending to your knives quick and easy. The handle also has a hanging hole, so you can keep it from getting lost in a drawer while your knives wither away.
Another budget-friendly three-stage choice, this Sharpal sharpener is fun-sized but still gets your blades where they need to be. It relies on tungsten and ceramic for edge setting and honing, and its suction cup base will ensure that you can apply the pressure you need to get the sharpness just right. It’ll work for all of your blades (including serrated) and comes with a three-year guarantee.