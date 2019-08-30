The Best Labor Day TV Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Whether you've hatched plans to spend Labor Day soaking up every last bit of sun at the beach or intend to feast on enough BBQ to ruin your beach body altogether, there's still something bittersweet about the perennial three-day weekend. It marks summer's unofficial last hurrah, a moment to savor before sweater weather descends and PSL season returns in earnest.
However, the national holiday honoring the American labor movement has also become synonymous with giant sales, with brands courting shoppers with deep discounts on just about everything you could ever want. Labor Day 2019 is no different, particularly when it comes to TVs. It seems all the major retailers are hoping to entice football fans to make the big screen upgrade before the season gets going, and have dropped the price on a bunch of popular models accordingly.
There are big deals on everything from top-of-the-line 4K flatscreens to budget-friendly smart TVs, and we've pulled together some of the best below. Before you start browsing, though you may want to consider which sort of TV you should be looking for.
Best Labor Day TV deals under $500
RCA 43-inch 4K UHD TV
$179.99 ($270 off)
Great for: Folks on a budget who are cool sticking with standalone over-the-top streaming devices (Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, etc.)
Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD 4K TV with HDR (Fire TV edition)
$199.99 ($130 off)
Great for: Watching sports in smaller rooms
TCL 55-inch Smart 4K TV with HDR and Roku
$299.99 ($300 off)
Great for: Budget-minded buyers who want 4K resolution with one of the the industry's best smart TV interfaces
Samsung 43-inch 7 Series Smart UHD 4K TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
$327.00 ($102 off)
Great for: Watching sports and gaming (thanks to a fast refresh rate that keeps movement looking exceptionally smooth)
VIZIO 50-inch M-Series Quantum Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
$399.99 ($100 off)
Great for: Producing best-in-class picture quality at this price
Sceptre 65-inch UHD 4K TV
$399.99 ($500 off)
Great for: Anyone who values a bigger screen over "smart" features (it's an incredible deal for a 4K model of this size)
Best Labor Day TV deals under $2,000
LG 55-inch Nano 8 Series Smart 4K TV
$799.99 ($100 off)
Great for: Watching movies and sports thanks to LG's new "NanoCell" screen tech which produces incredible picture quality and ultra-real color
Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
$1,199.99 ($200 off)
Great for: Folks looking to get a QLED TV at an affordable price and gamers (reviewers rave about its responsiveness and smooth motion)
Sony 65-inch Smart UHD 4K TV with Alexa compatibility
$1,298 ($300 off)
Great for: Watching movies and live sports thanks to Sony's industry-leading image processing tech
Samsung 55-inch "Frame" QLED Smart UHD 4K TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
$1,397.99 ($400 off)
Great for: Anyone looking for a top-of-the-line flatscreen that looks like a piece of art on the wall
Samsung 65-inch QLED Smart UHD 4K with HDR and Alexa compatibility
$1997.99 ($802 off)
Great for: Big screen buffs who want crystal clear live sports and movies but aren't ready to jump up to the next price point
Best Labor Day TV deals under $5,000
LG 65-inch Smart UHD 4K TV with HDR
$2,499.99 ($1,000 off)
Great for: Basking in ultimate, across-the-board TV quality, considering this is one of the highest-rated (and highest-performing) models LG has ever put out
Samsung 75-inch Q900 Series Smart UHD 8K TV with HDR
$4,999.99 ($2,000 off)
Great for: Anyone looking for a taste of the future in TV tech (8K!) and can justify dropping five grand on a flatscreen