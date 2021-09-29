10 Las Vegas Airbnbs Perfect for a Bachelor or Bachelorette Party

12 guests/$862 per night

It’ll be hard to pull yourselves away from this (4BR, 2.5BA) “estate,” but if you manage to do so, it’s a short ride from the Strip and also walking distance to a small casino and restaurants. But with a solar-heated swimming pool, waterslide, hot tub, steam and sauna cabin, half basketball court, putting green, giant chess set, and outdoor BBQ, you might just want to hang out at the house all day. In need of a nap? Take one in your bed or, even better, in the “pagoda nest” or the hammocks in the “Zen bungalow.” Want to get out of the sun? Inside you’ll find a pool table, shuffleboard, darts, fireplace, and huge TV in the living room so you can have the game (or the Housewives) on at all times.

What guests say: “Every inch of the house has been remodeled, and it's extremely comfortable and luxurious inside. The backyard is the real star, though, and between the pool, gardens, basketball court, hammocks, etc., you'll find yourself spending almost all of your time out there soaking up the sun. The location is also great, as it's close to all of the restaurants and events in Summerlin, and an easy 15-ish minute trip to the Strip!”