20 Great Last-Minute Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

As if this year hasn't been stressful enough, the holidays are here, and you may still have a bunch of shopping. And while your instinct may be to freak out, we're here to calm your nerves and help you find great last-minute gifts that will arrive in time without walloping your wallet.

From booze infusion kits and insulated wine totes, to wireless karaoke mics and sophisticated map prints, we've pulled together a selection of gift-worthy items for just about everyone on your list, and they're all under $50. So take a deep breath, consider these picks, then pat yourself on the back for wrapping up your holiday shopping just under the wire once again.