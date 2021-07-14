Last-Minute Flight & Hotel Deals to Help You Skip Town on a Whim
Hoping to squeeze in a last-minute getaway without blowing through your entire 2021 travel budget? Consider taking advantage of some of these great discounts and deals.
With people hitting the roads and skies in record numbers right now, locking in a wallet-friendly getaway this summer is a tricky affair. That doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had, though. You just need to be flexible.
There are a number of solid flight and hotel sales for folks who can swing a last-minute excursion. And frankly, after a prolonged bout of staying put, who's not excited by the prospect of some spontaneous travel, especially if it means taking advantage of some hard-earned PTO? To entice you to skip town for a bit—whether this weekend, next weekend, or a month from now—we've combed the web for some of the best flight and hotel deals worth considering right now.
Just don't wait too long to book, as there's no telling when these deals will dry up. And depending on when you're reading this, it's possible some of these offers have already expired.
Happy trails!
Great Last-Minute Flight Deals to Book Right Now
From New York
- To Cleveland, OH, from $67 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Savannah, GA, from $96 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Fort Lauderdale, FL, from $101 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Myrtle Beach, SC, from $112 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Nantucket, MA, from $128 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Chicago, IL, from $147 roundtrip [Book it]
From San Francisco
- To Los Angeles, CA, from $165 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Las Vegas, NV, from $169 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Salt Lake City, UT, from $177 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Denver, CO, from $213 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Austin, TX, from $265 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Chicago, IL, from $326 roundtrip [Book it]
From Los Angeles
- To Oakland, CA, from $105 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Las Vegas, NV, from $116 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Boise, ID, from $146 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Dallas, TX, from $170 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Nashville, TN, from $193 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Atlanta, GA, from $224 roundtrip [Book it]
From Chicago
- To St. Louis, MO, from $78 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Tampa, FL, from $102 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Dallas, TX, from $116 roundtrip [Book it]
- To New Orleans, LA, from $165 roundtrip [Book it]
- To NewYork, NY, from $166 roundtrip [Book it]
- To Boston, MA, from $187 roundtrip [Book it]
Other flight deals
- Southwest if offering flights for as low as $59 one-way if you book by July 15. [See more]
Great Last-Minute Hotel Deals to Book Right Now
In Boston
- Boston Omni Parker House starting at $195 per night [Book it]
In Denver
- The Maven at Dairy Block starting at $229 per night [Book it]
- Le Merdien Downtown starting at $242 per night [Book it]
In Las Vegas
- The Wynn starting at $260 per night [Book it]
In Philadelphia
- Kimpton Hotel Monaco starting at $231 per night [Book it]
- Canopy by Hilton starting at $183 per night [Book it]
In Miami
- Gale South Beach starting at $160 per night [Book it]
- Mondrian Sough Beach starting at $280 per night [Book it]
In San Francisco
- The Park Central San Francisco starting at $139 per night [Book it]
- The Omni San Francisco starting at $233 per night [Book it]
In Washington, DC
- Yours Truly DC starting at $156 per night [Book it]
Other great hotel deals
- Save up to 20% off your stay at select IHG properties when you join its rewards program and book for three or more nights. [Get the details]