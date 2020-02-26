Skip Town This Weekend With These Last-Minute Flight, Hotel, & Car Rental Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
While we firmly believe it's never too early to start planning your weekend, there's a lot to be said for embracing your inner spontaneous beast and letting the wind (or a few brunch cocktails) guide you. That said, if you're feeling the mid-week urge to skip town for a couple days this weekend, now would be a great time to act, especially since there are a number of solid last-minute travel deals up for grabs to, from, and around a bunch of different cities.
If you're looking for some inspiration on where to go and don't want to pay out the nose, we've pulled together some of the best deals on flights, hotels, and car rentals this weekend around the country right now.
Last-minute flight deals
From New York
- New York to Fort Lauderdale from $227 roundtrip - [Book it]
- New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico from $320 roundtrip - [Book it]
- New York to Las Vegas from $337 roundtrip - [Book it]
- New York to New Orleans from $320 roundtrip - [Book it]
From Chicago
- Chicago to Phoenix from $230 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Chicago to Boston from $182 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Chicago to Washington, DC from $195 roundtrip - [Book it]
From Los Angeles
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas from $133 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Los Angeles to San Francisco from $218 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Denver from $221 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Nashville from $267 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Austin from $278 roundtrip - [Book it]
From San Francisco
- San Francisco to Las Vegas from $193 roundtrip - [Book it]
- San Francisco to Denver from $219 roundtrip - [Book it]
- San Francisco to Los Angeles from $223 roundtrip - [Book it]
- San Francisco to Charlotte from $273 roundtrip - [Book it]
From Miami
- Miami to Atlanta from $177 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Miami to New Orleans from $240 roundtrip - [Book it]
- Miami to New York from $243 roundtrip - [Book it]
Last-minute hotel deals
New York
- Arlo Nomad: $143 per night - [Book it]
- Freehand New York: $139 per night - [Book it]
- Moxy NYC: $109 per night - [Book it]
- Hotel 50 Bowery New York: $119 per night - [Book it]
- CitizenM New York Bowery: $149 per night - [Book it]
Chicago
- Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile: $111 per night - [Book it]
- The Drake: $90 per night - [Book it]
- Chicago Athletic Association: $135 per night - [Book it]
- Viceroy Chicago: $197 per night - [Book it]
Los Angeles
New Orleans
San Francisco
Denver