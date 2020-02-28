The Best Leap Day Sales & Travel Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Apart from Leap Year babies, most of us let February 29 pass us by every four years unfazed. If you play your cards right, though, it’s a great day for deals since many brands are using the extra 24 hours in this calendar year as a reason to slash prices and unleash special bargains.
To help you track down the most worthwhile sales, we’ve pulled together a running list of leap day discounts up for grabs today (and a few that’ll last through weekend) on everything from footwear and clothes to flights, hotels, and home goods. And just in case you work up an appetite shopping, fret not, there are plenty of great leap day food freebies and deals to take advantage of, too.
Best leap day 2020 deals
Footwear and apparel
Reebok: Get select footwear and other items for $29 [Use code LEAP at Reebok]
Topshop & Topman: Get 20% off and free shipping on orders over $20 [Use code LEAP20 at Topshop]
Banana Republic: Take 40% off your purchase online [Get it]
Express: Take 29% off everything February 28 and 29 [Get it]
Gap: Get up to 50% off nearly everything, plus additional discounts [Use code SHOP for an extra 30% off at Gap]
Furniture and mattresses
Casper: Take up to 20% off mattresses [Use code CLEARANCE at Casper]
Ashley Homestore: Save up to 29% on select home goods [Use code LEAPYEAR to get an extra 10% off at Ashley Homestore]
Home Depot: Get an extra 10% off select furniture and home goods [Use code LEAPDAYHOME10 at Home Depot]
Travel
Hotels.com: Get 29% off select properties on stays from February through May 2020, and get an extra 8% off bookings when you use code LEAPYEAR2020 - [Get it]
Delta: The airline is offering deals on select routes when you book March 3 - [Get it]
Motel 6: Get 20% off stays between now and March 31 - [Get it]
Marriott Escapes: Get up to 20% off last-minute getaways to select Marriott resorts - [Get it]
Miscellaneous deals
Speck: Get 29% off phone and tablet cases all day long - [Get it]
PopSockets: Get 20% off your entire pop socket order when you spend $30 or more - [Get it]