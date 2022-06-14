9 Amazing Lighthouses Around The World You Can Book Through Airbnb Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When looking for one-of-a-kind rentals, Airbnb is a great place to start. From unique domes to the coolest shipping containers, there are plenty of options to choose from depending on the type of experience you’re searching for. If you’re looking to stay near the beach, we have an idea for you: lighthouses. These navigational towers offer spectacular views, and many are full of interesting history to appeal to any type of traveler.

While staying in the lighthouse itself is not always possible, some of these rentals include the keeper’s house which are perfect for larger groups. Since their locations are usually on the shore, you can also plan a full day of outdoor activities like kayaking, fishing, hiking, and more.

Ready to book a memorable stay? We’ve rounded up some of the best lighthouses from the U.S. to Europe that are available on Airbnb.