The Best Meal Kits for Low-Carb & Keto Eaters

From counting macros and finding recipes to preparing meals and snacks, adhering to a low-carb or keto diet can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Whether you’re simply conscious of your carbohydrate intake or are following a strict keto regimen, you can simplify things with a meal delivery kit suited to your needs. An abundance of such services have launched in recent years, meaning you can streamline your day-to-day and enjoy tasty meals without sacrificing your nutritional goals. But which one is best for you? We’ve pulled together some of the best low-carb and keto meal kit options out there to help you decide.

Buying Guide Compared to most meal kits on the market, services catering to keto and low-carb eaters tend to offer prepared meals rather than ingredients and recipes. Some meals come fully frozen and others are delivered ready-to-eat without any reheating necessary. That said, there are options for everyone—cooks and non-cooks alike—within our roundup below. What’s more, you can try out more than one meal kit, since many offer individual meals and snacks in addition to subscription plans. Maybe you’re looking to reduce your meat intake while maintaining a low-carb lifestyle, or you’re cooking for a crowd. Maybe you love hearty stews more than anything, or you’re particularly conscious of organic ingredients and animal product sourcing. Whatever your situation, you can manage your priorities with a meal kit structured around your lifestyle. Frequently Asked Questions What is considered a keto diet? Most keto, short for “ketogenic,” diets consist of around 75% calories from fat, 20% from protein, and 5% from carbohydrates. Specific breakdowns might depend on the individual, but a high fat intake and low carbohydrate intake is central regardless. Why would someone follow a keto diet? Low-carb diets have been around for years, and keto is the one of the latest to break through. Adherents of the keto diet seek to enter a state of ketosis, which means that the body uses fat for energy rather than carbohydrates. What is a low-carb diet? The USDA dietary recommendations advise that most people receive around 45 to 65 percent of their total calories through carbohydrates, so consuming significantly less than that would be considered low-carb, although it depends on the individual. General low-carb diets tend to have less exact guidelines than the keto diet. How can a meal kit help to maintain a keto or low-carb diet? Since keto and low-carb diets necessarily require some degree of awareness of macronutrient intake, maintaining these diets can be time-consuming or overwhelming, especially at first. Meal kits can remove the hassle of counting and sourcing proper meals and snacks to adhere to the lifestyle. And even if you don’t mind tracking your intake, you can still expand your palate and enjoy new recipes and foods with a meal kit.

A closer look at the best meal kits in each category

518 Kitchen

Best Affordable Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit: 518 Kitchen Customers love: Microwavable frozen meals and snacks like Philly cheesesteak, keto granola, and everything bagel bites

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those looking to sustain their keto or low-carb diet with variety and ease

Avoid if: You prefer to cook or want organic ingredients

Average price per meal: $11

With meals starting at $11 per serving, 518 Kitchen offers an affordable alternative to some of the pricier options for keto-friendly meal kits. Customers can choose meals and snacks a la carte or bundles like the Week-o-Keto pack or Quiche Sampler. Plenty of options adhere to keto and low-carb diets, and precise macronutrient breakdowns are included with every meal, so you’ll know exactly how many grams of protein, carbohydrates, and fat are in each serving.

Factor 75

Best Prepared Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit: Factor 75 Customers love: Flexible plans that deliver on taste and nutrition

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those who want fresh, dietician-designed prepared meals

Avoid if: You’re looking for a delivery service that is strictly keto

Average price per meal: $12

Factor 75 makes the keto diet easy with around ten keto-friendly meals on each weekly menu and new dietician-designed recipes all the time. With fresh, fully prepared meals like Steak with Loaded Cauliflower Mash and Garlic Parmesan Chicken Breast, Factor promises an average of 10 grams of net carbs per meal. While Factor isn’t strictly keto, this delivery service is sure to expand your keto palate and eliminate mealtime stress.

Green Chef

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit for Cooks: Green Chef Customers love: Flavorful meals that require just 30 minutes of cooking time

Cooking skills needed: Minimal

Best for: Those adhering to a low-carb, high-protein, or Paleo diet

Avoid if: You prefer meals to arrive fully prepared

Average price per meal: $13

If you’re looking to maintain a carb-conscious diet while still having fun in the kitchen, consider Green Chef’s “Keto + Paleo” option, which consists of high-protein recipes free of gluten, grains, soy, and legumes. Ingredients come pre-measured and recipes are easy to follow, meaning you’ll have a delicious meal on the table in less than half an hour. Green Chef avoids GMOs, pesticides, and antibiotics, so you can feel free to enjoy meals like roasted sausages with sauerkraut and boom boom shrimp bowls without hesitation.

The Good Kitchen

Best Organic Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit: The Good Kitchen Customers love: Seasonal keto-friendly meals that incorporate sustainable farming practices

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those who prioritize organic produce and certain livestock conditions

Avoid if: You prefer to prepare meals yourself, or want a menu with a wider range of options

Average price per meal: $15

The Good Kitchen offers a seasonal rotating menu of delicious, eco-conscious meals, many of which fit into a keto or low-carb lifestyle; just select the keto filter on The Good Kitchen’s weekly menu. These prepared meals include grass-fed beef, pastured pork, lamb and turkey and antibiotic- and hormone-free poultry and eggs, as well as organic certification for Dirty Dozen produce. With convenient subscription options as well as a la carte menus, The Good Kitchen promises tasty food that meets high standards of quality and sustainability.

Fresh N Lean

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit for a Variety of Lifestyles: Fresh N Lean Customers love: Low-carb and keto prepared meals for athletes, vegans, and more

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Low-carb eaters that have additional goals and lifestyles in mind

Avoid if: You prefer to cook your own meals

Average price per meal: $11

Eat keto without the hassle with Fresh N Lean, which offers a wide variety of plans for different diet specifics, including Protein+ (for high-performance athletes), Keto, Paleo, Low-Carb Vegan, and Bulk. You can choose a subscription plan or simply choose individual a la carte meals to reheat at your convenience. With delicious prepared meals such as Walnut Parmesan Garlic Salmon and Curry Grilled Chicken Thigh, Fresh N Lean takes the stress out of low-carb or keto lifestyles, so you can rest easy.

Pete's Paleo

Best Gourmet Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit: Pete’s Paleo Customers love: Gourmet paleo options that fit into many low-carb diets

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those looking for tasty, high quality food without any additives

Avoid if: You need meals that are strictly keto

Average price per meal: $18

If you’re looking to splurge as you prioritize a keto or low-carb diet, look no further than Pete’s Paleo, which offers a variety of high quality, keto-compliant frozen meals. With options like Maple Roasted Meatballs with Parsnips and Spinach and Pork Sausage with Broccoli Rabe and Spaghetti Squash Bake, Pete’s Paleo offers a satisfying combination of ease and gourmet taste. This delivery service also offers bone broth and specialty paleo bacon, if that appeals.

Daily Harvest

Best Vegan Low Carb Meal Kit: Daily Harvest Customers love: Fresh vegan meals and snacks that can fit into a low-carb diet

Cooking skills needed: Minimal

Best for: Those looking to minimize carbs while maintaining a plant-based diet

Avoid if: You are looking for strictly keto meals or require animal products in your diet

Average price per meal: $9

If you thought that vegan diets couldn’t be carb-conscious, think again. Daily Harvest offers an organic, plant-based menu that can be filtered according to many dietary preferences, including low carb. Enjoy delicious meals like the Cauliflower Rice + Kimchi bowl and Carrot + Coconut Curry Soup, or snacks like Cacao Nib + Vanilla bites. You’ll be glowing in no time.

Territory

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kits for One Person: Territory Customers love: Flexible plans with options for different dietary needs

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle and unpredictable schedule

Avoid if: You need meals that adhere to precise macronutrient counts

Average price per meal: $14

Territory offers plenty of keto-friendly options on its menu, which rotates weekly and seasonally and avoids ingredients like dairy, gluten, and refined sugars. Territory’s low-carb prepared meals contain less than 15 grams of net carbohydrates. With options for weekly or twice-weekly deliveries, no subscription commitment, and filters to adjust the core menu to your specific dietary needs, Territory offers flexibility and versatility that you’ll love.

Ice Age Meals

Best Frozen Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit: Ice Age Meals Customers love: Convenient frozen meals with clean ingredients

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Anyone overwhelmed by the prospect of managing their diet

Avoid if: You don’t love frozen meals

Average price per meal: $14

If you’re in the market for macro-balanced, small-batch meals that fit your busy lifestyle and taste great, Ice Age Meals is a great choice. Freezing food at peak freshness can preserve nutrients and reduce food waste, and Ice Age’s meals are packed with high-quality protein without added sugars, gluten, dairy, or preservatives. And if you find the menu choices overwhelming, you can opt for sampler packs to try a variety of frittatas, braises, and breakfast options without commitment.

Paleo on the Go

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit for Snacks: Paleo on the Go Customers love: Convenient sweet and savory snacks made from whole foods

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those who get hungry between meals or crave a sweet something after dinner

Avoid if: You’re following a stricter keto diet or want precise macro counts

Average price per meal: $17

If you’ve got meals covered, or want the option to graze throughout the day, Paleo on the Go offers a wide range of snack options for anyone adhering to a low-carb diet of unprocessed foods. With options like snickerdoodles, carob cookies, and carrot cake muffins made from gluten-free flours, you can stay satisfied in between meals (and get your sweet fix). Paleo on the Go also sells frozen meals and subscriptions if you want to bundle your meals and snacks all in one convenient place.

Hello Fresh

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit for Families: HelloFresh Carb Smart Recipes Customers love: Tasty Carb Smart recipes that don’t skimp on flavor

Cooking skills needed: Moderate

Best for: Carb-conscious folks cooking for more than just themselves

Avoid if: You’re looking to adhere to a stricter keto lifestyle

Average price per meal: $9

One reason that HelloFresh is America’s most popular meal kit is that the service caters to a wide range of eaters. With the Carb Smart program, you’ll transform fresh, pre-portioned ingredients into delicious meals for the whole family—without making compromises on flavor or convenience. The wide range of Carb Smart HelloFresh recipes are easy to follow, filling, and sure to satisfy any eater.

Proper Good

Best Keto/Low Carb Meal Kit for Soups and Broths: Proper Good Customers love: Delicious, shelf-stable soups and broths that adhere to keto guidelines

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those who enjoy a warm, easy meal with zero prep

Avoid if: You prefer solid meals

Average price per meal: $8

As the weather cools down, you might find yourself craving a hearty soup. If you’re following a keto diet, look no further than Proper Good’s line of keto soups, including Broccoli Cheddar Soup and the bestselling Red Pepper & Meatball Soup. These shelf-stable soups are low in sodium, contain no added sugar, and include quality ingredients like coconut milk, bone broth, and turmeric. Simply heat up any of the soups in the keto bundle and you’re good to go.

Ketoned Bodies

Best Meal Kit for Strict Keto Followers: Ketoned Bodies Customers love: Keto-approved meals for any time of day

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Strict keto adherents

Avoid if: You’re looking for less meat-heavy options for your low-carb lifestyle

Average price per meal: $15

If you want to use a meal delivery service but don’t want to filter through for keto or low-carb options, Ketoned Bodies is a solid choice. This service offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options from a range of keto preferences (beef, chicken, pork, carnivore, or the 30-day Keto Cleanse). Ketoned Bodies also advertises their commitment to regenerative agriculture to reduce impact on the planet.

Caroline Curran is a Thrillist contributor.