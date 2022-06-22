The Best Luggage We Personally Use for Weekend Trips

If your weekend travels require a rolling suitcase, travel editor Danielle Hallock is a big fan of the Travelpro Maxlite Air. While other hardsided luggage weighs in on the heavier side, Hallock assures me that this isn't a problem with the Maxlite Air, which she says "is so light that I can pack my heaviest items and still be able to lift it easily up stairs and across town." The carry-on version of this luggage weighs just over 6 pounds, with the medium size coming in at 8.5, and the large barely breaking 10.

But there's more to the Maxlite Air than its lighter-than-air status. It also makes organization easy, with an interior made of recycled plastic bottles that has a compartment on each side of the case (zip up the dividers to keep everything separated!) as well as an accessory pocket. Finally, explains Hallock, "The hard shell exterior protects everything inside, plus it's expandable and has four wheels, so it's easy to maneuver."

If you're not sold on the splurge, know that Travelpro provides comprehensive buyer protection against damage, including a lifetime limited warranty and a Trusted Companion Promise, which covers damage caused by airlines and other carriers during the year after purchase.

You can buy this luggage directly from Travelpro, but it's also available on Amazon if you'd prefer.