The Best Meal Prep Containers for Easy Lunches and Quick Dinners
Save time, money, and a whole lot of stress with these handy vessels.
There are many benefits to prepping meals ahead of time, from saving money to helping you stick to your healthy eating goals. Meal prep doesn’t look the same for everyone: You might want to cook in bulk and eat the food throughout the week, fix lunch the night before to save time in the morning, or pre-chop your ingredients to use in future recipes. Whatever your version of meal prep looks like, however, you will need a quality set of containers to keep your food fresh and ready to go.
When shopping for meal prep containers, you’ll want to look for products that are airtight and leak-proof. Then, depending on your individual needs, you should make sure you find containers that are microwave-safe, easy to transport, slim and stackable, or ultra durable. We rounded up some of the best meal prep containers on Amazon right now—ones that cover pretty much any cooking style. (Bonus: They all have stellar customer reviews.) Pick the ones that work best for you, and get ready to save a whole lot of time, money, and stress in the kitchen.
If you’ve ever ordered takeout from a deli or Chinese restaurant, you already know that those to-go containers are perfect for leftovers. For a more uniform, organized kitchen, replace your hodgepodge of Tupperware with this massive set of containers from DuraHome (includes 16 sets of 8oz. containers, 16 sets of 16oz. containers, and 12 sets of 32 oz. containers, lids included). They are stackable, airtight, and safe in microwaves, dishwashers, and freezers—and the lids are all interchangeable, so you don’t need to panic if you accidentally lose one.
Rubbermaid is one of the most trusted brands out there when it comes to food storage—just check out the 39,500 five-star reviews this set currently has on Amazon. The Brilliance line of products is particularly great for meal prep, offering more visibility with clear lids, stain- and odor-resistant materials, and vents that let you microwave your leftovers without removing the lids (i.e. less food splatter). Even better? The containers are oven safe up to 450 degrees, so you can reheat your meals without having to dirty up extra dishes.
Made from glass rather than plastic, these containers from OXO are both durable and aesthetically pleasing. This set also offers a wide variety of shapes and sizes: 7-cup, 4-cup, 2-cup, and 1-cup round containers; plus 8-cup, 3.5-cup, 1.6-cup, and 4-ounce rectangular containers. All of them are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, and they stack neatly in either your refrigerator or cabinets.
If you’re new to the meal prep game or simply want a more budget-conscious option, you can’t do much better than this set of 50 (!) containers from Promoze. They stack tight in your cabinets, and are freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safe to make things easy come mealtime. They aren’t fancy, but are leak-proof and durable enough to get the job done.
These containers from Freshware are like simplified versions of bento boxes, with three designated compartments for every part of your meal. While the most obvious use is for packing your to-go lunch, they also make great meal prep vessels. Prepare a main dish and a couple sides, then pack everything in these containers to have complete meals that will last you through the week.
If your meals require a sauce or dressing that typically comes on the side, these tiny containers (4.39 oz./130 mL each) will do the trick. Whether you want to whip up a vinaigrette for salads or salsa to dip some raw veggies in, you can store it in these jars to either throw in your lunchbox or break out for a prep-free dinner.