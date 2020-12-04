This Online Butcher Shop Will Keep You Well Stocked All Winter
ButcherBox offers an impressive selection of subscription boxes filled with premium fresh meat, so you can keep your fridge and freezer stocked all season without going to the grocery store.
As quaint and charming as it would be to be able to pop into your local butcher shop every Saturday to stock up on fresh meat for the week, many of us don't have access to such a thing, or the ability to travel to one. And that's doubly true during the COVID era, when a simple trip to the supermarket involves a whole panel of risk assessment. Luckily, there's a way to still get your hands on fresh, ethically raised meat on a regular basis without even leaving your house. Enter: ButcherBox.
ButcherBox is a subscription based online butcher that delivers fresh, premium meats from trusted purveyors directly to your door on a recurring basis, and allows you to customize what you receive (and how frequently you get shipments) to best match your cooking and eating habits. In other words, it's a no-brainer service to sign up for as we face the long winter ahead.
When you go to sign up, you'll notice four different curated box types to choose from: a "Mixed Box" of grass-fed beef, heritage breed pork, and organic chicken, a "Beef & Pork" box, a "Beef & Chicken" box, or an "All Beef" box. Each one is stocked with a variety of cuts (between 8.5-11 pounds worth), and starts at just $129 per shipment. However, if you'd like a bit more control over what you receive in each shipment, they also offer a slightly pricier "Custom Box" option, which is not only stocked with a few more pounds of meat each time, but also allows you to fully personalize what type of meat and cuts you're getting (plus the option to add wild caught salmon or cod to the mix).
Once you've settled on your box of choice, you'll then get to pick a size (you can choose from the "Classic" 8-11 pounds, or opt for the heftier 16-22 pound "Big"). You'll also select your shipment frequency (every 4, 6, or 8 weeks, depending on your preference). And if you want to add in a little something extra (like bacon, ground beef, or chicken breasts), you also get the choice to throw in a la carte "Add-Ons" to your order before each shipment goes out.
Of course, you might feel a bit of sticker shock at the $129 per shipment price tag, but if you do the math it's a pretty great deal on a meal-by-meal basis (it averages out to roughly $5.50 per meal). Plus, at the moment, ButcherBox is currently sweetening the deal with a special "Bacon For Life" promotion for new subscribers. which will secure you a free pack of bacon in every single one of your shipments for the duration of your membership.