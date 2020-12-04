This Online Butcher Shop Will Keep You Well Stocked All Winter

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As quaint and charming as it would be to be able to pop into your local butcher shop every Saturday to stock up on fresh meat for the week, many of us don't have access to such a thing, or the ability to travel to one. And that's doubly true during the COVID era, when a simple trip to the supermarket involves a whole panel of risk assessment. Luckily, there's a way to still get your hands on fresh, ethically raised meat on a regular basis without even leaving your house. Enter: ButcherBox.

ButcherBox is a subscription based online butcher that delivers fresh, premium meats from trusted purveyors directly to your door on a recurring basis, and allows you to customize what you receive (and how frequently you get shipments) to best match your cooking and eating habits. In other words, it's a no-brainer service to sign up for as we face the long winter ahead.

When you go to sign up, you'll notice four different curated box types to choose from: a "Mixed Box" of grass-fed beef, heritage breed pork, and organic chicken, a "Beef & Pork" box, a "Beef & Chicken" box, or an "All Beef" box. Each one is stocked with a variety of cuts (between 8.5-11 pounds worth), and starts at just $129 per shipment. However, if you'd like a bit more control over what you receive in each shipment, they also offer a slightly pricier "Custom Box" option, which is not only stocked with a few more pounds of meat each time, but also allows you to fully personalize what type of meat and cuts you're getting (plus the option to add wild caught salmon or cod to the mix).