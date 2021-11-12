7 Top-Rated Spacious Mid-Size Suitcases Perfect for Holiday Travel
We tracked down the best and most reliable options on Amazon from top brands like Travelpro, Samsonite, and American Tourister.
Although many of us avoid checking baggage at all costs, sometimes you don’t have a choice—especially when you’re traveling with a bunch of bulky winter clothes and gifts for the fam. For that reason, we recommend traveling with a medium-sized piece of luggage that’s big enough to easily accommodate your stuff and won’t be subject to annoying “oversize bag” fees. It’s also super important that you find something that’s sturdy and durable, lest you discover it cracked open at baggage claim. To help you pick from the seemingly infinite options out there, we tracked down some of the top-rated and best-selling medium-sized luggage you can buy on Amazon right now.
From elegant hard-shell designs to expandable options equipped with a multitude of pockets, here are some standouts to consider.
The Rollaboard suitcase from Travelpro has a lightweight yet durable honeycomb frame system that lets you pack more than you’d think you could without exceeding weight limits. Its exterior boasts a low profile top, carry handles on the side and bottom, and two compartments, while its inside features a full length lid pocket, side accessory pocket, and adjustable hold down straps to prevent your things from moving around in transit. Also, the exterior is fashioned from polyester with a stain resistant and water repellant duraguard coating for maximum protection and durability.
For a 24-inch piece of luggage, this Coolife is surprisingly spacious, thanks to its expandability. It’s also fully lined with multi-use organizational pockets along the interior, making it easy to pack everything neatly. A satisfied reviewer wrote that, “They are so big, much more than it seems, and the material is so resistant, it almost has no scratches. The handle and the wheels work so smoothly. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but totally worth it!”
If style is a top priority, this stunning hard-shell suitcase from American Tourister should be on your radar. It features a lightweight and expandable design which maximizes your packing power, and also boasts multi-directional oversized spinner wheels for effortless mobility, Plus, its marble-inspired design brings an elegant twist that stands out on crowded baggage carousels (a nice hack for finding your luggage fast!).
If you need a bit of help to stay extra organized while traveling, consider this option from SwissGear. With multiple exterior and interior pockets and dividers, all your things will have a designated space for neat and tidy packing. Also, reviewers agree that this suitcase is sturdy and very durable. “My children abuse these bags but no other brand can hold up as well as this one,” writes one satisfied customer who says she takes several flights a month with seven people using this suitcase.
This elegant hard-sided bag boasts four multi-directional spinner wheels that allow for smooth and effortless 360 degree maneuvering, a spacious fully lined interior, molded corner guard reinforcements for maximum impact resistance, and a large U-shaped zipper pocket that enables easy double-sided packing. Plus, it’s very lightweight, so you can pack more than you think without subjecting yourself to extra fees.
With nearly 26,000 mostly positive reviews, this Amazon Basics bag promises to be a solid option for most travelers. One reviewer (who happens to be a flight attendant) emphasized how it rolls so smoothly that “it feels like it’s floating.” Another enthusiastic reviewer added she was surprised to see the quality of this suitcase “it seems sturdy enough, wheels all work and it's easy to maneuver when you get out of baggage claim and surprisingly not that heavy—I packed for a month in LA and this wasn't too hard for me to chuck into the SUV.” The best part? It’s under $100.
If you’re familiar with Samsonite, you know that its suitcases are as sturdy and durable as they get. This one is no exception. One reviewer who travels weekly said that this suitcase is a “great, durable bag that has now made it through around 25-30 flights since I bought it. Still going strong and no signs of significant wear or damage.” Even better? It comes with a 10-year warranty.