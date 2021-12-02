8 Top-Rated Microwaves on Amazon to Suit Every Need & Budget

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

For something that most of us use every day, microwaves don’t seem to get much attention. In the hierarchy of Exciting Appliances, the microwave understandably sits well behind Instant Pots and air fryers—but at the same time, it’s impossible to imagine life without one.

Plus, you might not even realize that a microwave can be more than just a popcorn maker or leftover revitalizer. The internet is full of easy and legit microwaveable recipes, with contributions by everyone from dorm-dwelling students to super-chef David Chang.

Microwave shopping might not sound like the most fun you’ve ever had, so we took the trouble to scope out your best options. They’re all available on Amazon, and you can get a good one without breaking the bank. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did when you whip up Chang’s 10-minute Tingly Chicken.