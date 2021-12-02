8 Top-Rated Microwaves on Amazon to Suit Every Need & Budget
Skip the preheat.
For something that most of us use every day, microwaves don’t seem to get much attention. In the hierarchy of Exciting Appliances, the microwave understandably sits well behind Instant Pots and air fryers—but at the same time, it’s impossible to imagine life without one.
Plus, you might not even realize that a microwave can be more than just a popcorn maker or leftover revitalizer. The internet is full of easy and legit microwaveable recipes, with contributions by everyone from dorm-dwelling students to super-chef David Chang.
Microwave shopping might not sound like the most fun you’ve ever had, so we took the trouble to scope out your best options. They’re all available on Amazon, and you can get a good one without breaking the bank. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did when you whip up Chang’s 10-minute Tingly Chicken.
This Toshiba microwave is a solid, standard option with 1100 watts and 10 different power levels. It also comes with an energy saving Eco Mode that’ll reduce standby power by up to 50%.
It has all of the standard microwave features, like one-touch popcorn and two defrost settings, and its smart sensor takes some of the guesswork out of reheating regular favorites by measuring humidity and adjusting time and temp accordingly.
With a contemporary yet classic look and all the usual suspects in terms of features, a Farberware microwave should be a good fit for most households. It has a removable glass plate for easy clean up and a useful child lock on the control panel, plus six different auto-cook programs (popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetable, beverage, and dinner plate). It comes in a variety of colors to fit any kitchen decor, and its LED display highlights each setting for risk-free midnight snacks.
If you want your microwave to stand out a bit, you should check out this beauty from Galanz. Its look somehow feels both retro and futuristic, and it comes in five different colors and three different sizes.
Aesthetics aside, it also has 700 to 100 watts of power (depending on the size), seven auto-cook programs, and 10 auto-reheat programs. There’s also a safety lock and a handy interior light to check on your meal’s progress.
Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple. Enter Amazon Basics, your quick, simple, and cheap new friend. At 0.7 cubic feet, this option is on the smaller end, making it a perfect choice for dorm rooms or apartments. It has 10 power levels, weight- or time-based defrosting, and that ever-handy popcorn button.
If you have an Echo device to sync with it, you can use voice control and quick-cook voice presets. Amazon even sweetens the deal by throwing you 10% off if you use Alexa to reorder popcorn when you run out.
Are you a strict Orville Redenbacher loyalist when it comes to popcorn? Then this is the microwave for you. Sharp secured the sign-off from Orville himself (or at least someone speaking for him), and it comes with a certified preset for the brand’s beloved product.
On top of that, it also has a cool blue LED display, auto defrost settings, and 1100 watts of power.
Another classic choice from a trusted brand, you can’t go wrong with a Black+Decker. There are no bells or whistles to note, just a quality appliance with everything you need.
This option comes with an LED digital display, 0.7 or 0.9 cubic foot size options, and plenty of pre-programmed cooking options. Overall, the main differentiator here is that it has a push-button door instead of a handle, which gives it a bit more of a modern feel.
If you are looking for extra features, this Panasonic option certainly fits the bill. It isn’t cheap, but it also isn’t any old microwave.
The HomeChef 4-in1 serves as a microwave, broiler, air fryer, and convection oven. It could potentially replace your oven with heat up to 425°F, and its FlashXpress broiler provides easy browning and toasting.
You can choose to use it as a countertop or a built-in with an optional trim kit, making it by far the most versatile choice on this list.
This second option from Panasonic is an excellent choice for those who just need a plain old microwave, but are still willing to pay a bit more.
It’s family-sized at 2.2 cubic feet with 1250 watts, and it comes with a useful “keep warm” feature to give you some time until you’re ready to serve. It also utilizes patented inverter technology, so you can be sure that whatever you toss in will cook evenly.