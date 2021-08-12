10 Awesome Airbnbs to Enjoy a Proper Mountain Escape

13 guests/$893 per night

A modern mountain cabin is even better when it comes with a side of lake. This particular one comes with a side of Georgetown Lake, which is nestled between three mountain ranges at 6,425 feet above sea level. There you can boat, fish (ice and regular), swim, and even windsurf. In the winter, there’s also skiing and snowmobiling, but if you want to really maximize your enjoyment of this property, you’ll probably want to go when the weather is a little warmer so you can take advantage of the house’s proximity to the lake by jumping off of the dock all day long.

What guests say: “Such an amazing spot with an incredible view, even on the dullest of days. The furnishings are modern, tasteful, and extremely comfortable, while the kitchen is fully equipped and sure to satisfy the most discerning of cooks. We were there for just a few days and found the two local restaurants with good food and amazing service. In the evenings, the hot tub was a grand way to slow down and enjoy the sound of the loons (and watch a pair building their nest!) Highly, highly recommend this home.”