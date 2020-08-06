Shopping All the Best CBD Sales & Deals to Celebrate National CBD Day Even if you're a bit intimidated by CBD and its usefulness, there are plenty of discounts right now on top-rated tinctures, gummies, lotions, and more to help you experiment without breaking the bank.

CBDistillery

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The ever-expanding world of CBD can seem a bit intimidating at first blush. Sure, you probably know someone who swears by the stuff, and has found it helpful for relaxing, or sleeping, or managing pain, but there is plenty of conflicting information out there to stump the average consumer. Luckily, we've got you covered in that department with some handy guides on what you need to know about how to use it, how it can help you, and how to ensure you're buying the good stuff. More to the point, though. August 8 is "National CBD Day" (what, like you didn't know?!). And though you may not have celebrated this pseudo holiday in years past, there are lots of good reasons to mark the occasion this time around (not least because we could all use a little extra "chill" these days). A bunch of trusted (and lab-tested) brands are offering big discounts on everything from oils and tinctures to gummies, lotions, and more to help you stock up and experiment without walloping your wallet. To make it all a bit easier to navigate, we've put together a list of the best National CBD Day deals worth taking advantage of right now, and will keep updating it as sales go live.

Cornbread Hemp

Get an Exclusive 25% off all Cornbread Hemp products As we mentioned in our larger post about this deal, Cornbread makes the strongest CBD oil allowed by federal law to be USDA certified organic -- and it's third-party tested (which is very important), so you can rest assured you're getting some the best oil on the market. And from now through August 16, Thrillist readers can get a cool 25% off everything when you use code THRILL25 at checkout. If you're looking for a particular recommendation, we humbly suggest the Whole Plant Oil (it's great).

Highline Wellness

Highline Wellness Gummy Bundle What's better than one pack of gummies? Three, of course. This sampler pack from one of our faves -- Highline Wellness -- allows you to try three different types of its popular gummies: Anytime (10mg CBD), Day Gummies (CBD plus B12), and Night Gummies (CBD and melatonin). And right now you can get the full bundle for $75 (down from the regular $105).

Seabedee

Get 15% off all Seabedee products One of our favorite purveyors of third party-lab tested CBD edibles, oils, topicals, capsules, and more, Seabedee is offering 15% off everything it sells when you use code SUMMER15 at checkout. If you're looking for a good place to start, we're big fans of the "Calming Blend" pack, which is stocked with its Calming Blend CBD oil (500 mg) and one bag of either its CBD Peach Rings or Sour Neon gummies.

Recess

Recess This "relaxing" sparkling water brand has been described by Thrillist's Kat Thompson as a "chiller version of La Croix" thanks to its adaptogens (soothing herbal medicines and hemp) that will help you feel "calm, cool, and collected." It's also super tasty and available in a variety of refreshing flavors like blood orange, pomegranate hibiscus, and peach ginger. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off site wide when you use the code SUMMER20 at checkout.

Wyld

WYLD CBD These super tasty gummies are both delicious (they're infused with real fruit) and reliably potent to help you de-stress. And right now, you can get a sampler four pack of the 250mg (and 500mg) varieties for 25% off.

Pure Relief

Pure Relief CBD Oils & Gummies Right now, you can buy one get one free on all of Pure Relief's top-rated oils (which come in both regular and mint flavors and various strength levels). Plus, while you're there, you may want to scope out its selection of gummies, which are delicious and contain 30mg of pure isolate per piece.

Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies Variety Pack If you can't decide which gummies you like best, this Hemp Bombs sampler pack is a great place to start. It comes with three bags of 8 gummies each in the brands lap-tested original, sleep, and high potency varieties. Even better? It's on sale for $39.99.

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web CBD Starter Bundle If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of CBD for the first time, this Charlotte's Web starter bundle has you covered. It's stocked with 10 mL of the brand's beloved original formula CBD oil (50 mg), a lavender hemp-infused roll-on, and two types of CBD gummies: Recovery and Sleep. Plus, it's on sale for $68 (down from $85).