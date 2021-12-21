Thoughtful Super-Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
From online classes to a variety of subscriptions, there’s still time to snag the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
Whether you’re anxiously awaiting the delayed arrival of gifts you ordered long ago or stressing over the people you totally forgot to buy for, it’s prime time for pre-holiday panicking. But worry not! You have options. You can still send your friends and family plenty of thoughtful gifts that don’t require shipping or even leaving your house. To help you out, we’ve gathered some last-minute options for everyone on your list.
From mixology and baking classes, to digital gift cards and a variety of subscriptions, these no-shipping-required items are a great way to show how much you appreciate your nearest and dearest without them ever knowing you waited until the last minute.
The cocktail enthusiast in your life will appreciate this MasterClass with award-winning bartenders who’ll teach them the essentials of cocktail making, from developing your palate to building your home bar. Over the course of 17 video sessions, James Beard honoree Lynette Marrero and Dandelyan’s founder Ryan Chetiyawardana teach how to mix a perfectly balanced drink for every occasion and mood.
Know a person who lives for their morning brew? Get them this coffee subscription that promises them a different bag of fresh coffee per month. Once redeemed, they’ll take a short quiz to get matched with the type of coffee that fits perfectly with the brewing method they prefer and the taste profile they like. They'll also select if they want their coffee ground or whole bean, and select how frequently they want to receive it. The only thing you need to do is select the number of bags you’d like to gift them (up to 24) and Trade will email them a redeemable gift code.
The past two years have been a rollercoaster, and prompted many people to pay more attention to their overall wellness. That’s why a yearly subscription to Headspace is a wonderful way to tell anyone you care deeply about them. The app comes with access to a full library of more than 500 meditations––including sessions designed to target everything from stress, to resilience, to compassion––plus relaxing sounds, wind-down music, tension-releasing workouts, and more. Everyday, they’ll have a guided meditation routine presented to them to help navigate stress, anxiety, and overwhelming feelings.
For the jetsetter on your list, an Away gift card is always a great way to let them know you’re thinking of them while also offering them the chance to pick what they like. Simply pick out a customized digital gift card and write a custom message (it’s up to you whether you steer them toward any particular product recommendation). If you ask us, we would encourage them to grab The Carry-On roller bag and The Insider Packing Cubes, both of which are great for packing light and staying organized wherever you’re headed.
Thanks to Cameo, you can commission hundreds of celebrities––including actors, musicians, reality stars, athletes, and more––to send a personalized message to anyone on your list. Whether they’re fans of Succession or love the drama of The Real Housewives, you can pick what you want them to say in the video message that they can keep forever.
Glasses are such a personal thing for everyone, which makes it hard to pick the perfect pair that not only matches their style but also fits them perfectly. For that reason, a gift card from Warby Parker is your best option for a thoughtful gift that they will actually love. The brand has hundreds of styles––from classic to trendy––that anyone on your list will appreciate.