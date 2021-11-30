The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As the holidays creep closer, you’re probably gearing up for plenty of opportunities to tune out. Screaming children on the flight home, fruitless political arguments over Thanksgiving dinner, and the seemingly endless choruses of overzealous carolers—it’s all part of the magic of the season, right?

While there is, of course, plenty of real magic to be found this time of year, it couldn’t hurt to bring in some backup. There’s always the age-old method of just leaning into the chaos and pretending that Christmas with the Kranks is funny, or you could do yourself a favor and invest in a high-quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

To score a deal on a top-tier set, all it takes is a quick visit to Amazon. To help you out, we did the tough part and picked out the best options. From big-name, over-ear favorites to minimalist earbuds, there’s a perfect pair here for any budget. Now all you have to do is hit play and let the holiday spirit take over.