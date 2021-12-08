The Best Nonstick Skillets and Cookware Sets on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Odds are you’re planning to host at least one holiday brunch or full-blown feast in the next month or so. So if your current cookware arsenal is looking a little sparse, now is the perfect time for an early gift to yourself (and everyone you’re planning to feed).

When it comes to new cookware, there’s a lot to like about nonstick pots and pans. Even those of us who love to cook usually don’t go nuts for doing the dishes, so products that aid in the clean-up process are all the more appealing. And let’s face it: We’d all rather spend our time sipping seasonal cocktails than scrubbing at the sink.

Whether you need a full set, a couple of pans, or even a specialty item, there are plenty of nonstick cooking products on Amazon—and we’ve rounded up some of the best choices to help you make magic without the mess.

But before we get into it, a quick disclaimer on nonstick cookware: You’ve probably heard that Teflon, the original modern nonstick product, contained a chemical called PFOA, which proved to be harmful to both our bodies and the environment. Fortunately, the use of PFOA for nonstick hasn’t been happening in the US since 2013, and all of the pieces included here are made of non-toxic materials—if you’re still using an old Teflon pan, any of the following will make for a great upgrade.