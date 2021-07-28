Charming Outdoor Bar Setups to Elevate Your Yard Party Game

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

With great power comes great responsibility—so if you’ve found yourself with an outdoor space in your custody, it follows that you’re fully obligated to host all of your friends (and probably a good number of your B-list acquaintances) on as many summer occasions as possible. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Once you’ve got the space, though, heroic party host that you are, you’ve also got to figure out how to outfit your yard/patio/sprawling stoop with the necessary accoutrements for a whole summer of memorable bashes—assuming you don’t have a landscaping architect on speed dial (or whatever the cool, contemporary reference is). Lucky for you, we’ve got an easy, affordable solution: An outdoor bar set.

Not only will an al fresco drinking arrangement keep your B-list pals out of your actual home, but it’ll allow you to spend more time drinking/dining/conversing/drinking with friends without having to run inside to refill glasses every 10 minutes. And, whether you’re using your new high-top seating as an added remote work space, a dinner party hub, or merely a snack table for a full-scale yard party, it’ll surely help elevate your outdoor area. So, go ahead and check out our picks for the best outdoor bar and dining set-ups available on Amazon—then order ASAP for maximum usage before the summer weather runs out.