How to Create the Ultimate Backyard BBQ Vibe, According to a Pro Party Planner

The Space

To start, let’s talk about the space itself. Whether you’re opting for a backyard, a stoop, a rolling pasture, or a picnic bench in your local public park, the same rules apply: “Give the space a sense of tidy vivaciousness,” says Schwartz. “Sweep away any stray leaves or branches, water any neglected plants and pluck away old leaves. It's about tending to the space to energetically make it feel happier. When you're outdoor hosting you want the space to feel raw but welcoming.” Naturally, this is made all the more difficult if you’re in a public space, but take a second to contemplate good lighting, seating and standing arrangements, and, of course, the centerpiece: Consumables.

The Booze

In the realm of food and drink, Schwartz is something of an alpha. Beyond her string of food-forward soirees, she also hosts a wine club (eponymously titled Thirsty Thirsty), and pens a corresponding newsletter. But whether you’re planning on opting for a bathtub full of White Claws or a roster of fine wine pairings, her advice remains sound. “I keep all the wine bottles on a table or stoop step for self-service, but I keep an extra special bottle in my hand,” she says. Naturally, one of the great pleasures of hosting is refilling folks’ glasses. But for the most part, people will want to help themselves. So, make sure there’s plentiful ice, accessible booze, bottle openers of all kinds, and for non-drinkers or pregnant friends, a solid non-alcoholic option. “A great dinner party will always include non-alcoholic beverage options. Simplest is filtered water or big bottles of Topo Chico,” she says. Plus, it goes without saying that, whether you’re on the wine train or not, hydration is a positive.

The Meal

As for food, the secret is, apparently, family style. For the most part, when you’re going the backyard BBQ route, you’re not in it for the delicate plating. You want tasty, large format, self-serve foods (of the variety that invites folks to go in for shameless seconds whenever they feel so inclined). “I often go for large format, discreetly vegan dishes that feel hearty. I want all of my friends with food restrictions to feel accommodated,” she says. “If you have a grill, marinate meat for the carnivores, then put everything out on the table for the taking.” No need to spend your evening serving or portioning (plus, full-on sit down meals limit mingling—one of life’s great, lost pleasures).

The Dessert

For dessert? Grilled fruit. It’s light enough to leave potential for post-meal dancing, easy to prep, dietary restriction-friendly, and decidedly aesthetically pleasing. That’s not all, though: “I believe in digestifs,” adds Schwartz. “Offering some kind of dessert wine or interesting spirit for sipping on post dinner makes things feel very elevated and fun.” Even in all the family style ruckus of whatever meal you’ve served, digestifs give the sense that your meal had a narrative—you’re all reaching this next chapter simultaneously. “You really can’t go wrong with a rad digestif, nice chocolate bars, and fresh fruit. That’s an old Alice Waters end-of-party trick.” she says. Plus, all of the above pair well with party games (yes, dancing qualifies as a party game).

In any case, whether or not you intend to stick to the Alexis Schwartz bible on al fresco etiquette, we can certainly still help you out on the product front. Ahead, with Schwartz’s aid, we’ve compiled a roster of your backyard BBQ must-haves, from outdoor lanterns and non-alcoholic aperitifs to industrial coolers, and even grills.