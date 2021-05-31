The Most Popular & Best-Selling Outdoor Drinking Essentials on Amazon
Al fresco happy hours can happen anywhere, as long as you're prepared. Here are some of the most popular outdoor drinking essentials you can get on Amazon right now.
With summer around the corner and COVID restrictions lifting across the country, we're all eagerly awaiting one heck of a return to "normal," whatever that even means. And while heading back to restaurants, patronizing beer gardens, and sipping spirits at al fresco cocktail spots is certainly on many of our to-do lists, 'tis the season for DIY outdoor happy hours.
So, to set you up for success in that department, we've rounded up some of the most popular and best-reviewed outdoor drinking accessories to elevate your backyard beers, patio spritzes, or adult beverage-fueled park hangs this summer, and many more to come.
Schlepping a hard shell cooler out to your favorite beach spot or park locale can be a bit cumbersome. That's why this insulated backpack is so helpful. While it looks low profile, it can actually hold up to 30 cans and keep them cold (or warm, if you're into that) for up to 16 hours. Plus, it's equipped with a reliable leak-proof liner so you can toss dry items in its various pockets without worrying about melted ice spillage.
For the beer drinkers among us, GrowlerKeg's uKeg is the perfect companion while at the beach, park, or out in the backyard. Just fill it with your favorite brew, and it'll keep contents fresh and carbonated for weeks, and cold all day.
There's nothing worse than a lukewarm rosé or sauvignon blanc on a humid summer afternoon, which is where this 25-ounce Hydro Flask comes in. It's specifically designed to contain an entire bottle's worth of wine, and will keep it at whatever temperature you poured it in at for hours and hours so you can enjoy crisp, cold glasses of vino out in the wild without having to fuss with messy melting ice.
As important as the people and the beverages are for a proper outdoor happy hour, a good playlist can make all the difference. When it comes to pumping the jams outside, the JBL Flip 4 is a no-brainer. The powerful wireless Bluetooth speaker not only sounds great, but has impressive battery life (it supports a whopping 12 hours of playtime). Even better? It's waterproof and incredibly durable, so you can rock on in the rain or during an impromptu water gun fight without worrying about it.
If you're looking for the ultimate to-go vessel that promises to prevent any spillage and keep your cocktail ice cold until the last sip, look no further than these incredible YETI Rambler tumblers. We've been using them for years at the beach and in the backyard with absolutely zero complaints.
We're not saying you can't sip your negroni out of a Solo cup, but we're fairly certain they taste a whole lot better in a proper glass. Fortunately, these Tritan rocks glasses are perfect for toting with you and taking outside, because they look and feel like glass, but won't break should you accidentally knock one over onto your patio or stoop.
Although you may not be looking to go cocktail nerd while you're outdoors, it's always good to have some proper bar tools on hand should you feel inspired to mix up something special. This handsome roll-up canvas travel cocktail set is equipped with 22 different bar tools, including essentials like a cocktail tin, muddler, strainer, citrus squeezer and double sided jigger.
Rather than have your beverages rest unsteadily on the ground during park or picnic hangs (where they could inevitably get mixed up or worse—spill), opt for a set of these colorful drink holders. They conveniently spike securely into the ground and perch 32 inches high so everyone can have a designated cocktail holder. Plus, they collapse down easily and fit into an included carrying bag.
