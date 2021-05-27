Shopping

Ring in Summer Cocktail Season With Great Outdoor Drinkware from Amazon

While you gear up for backyard barbecues and front stoop cocktail hours, consider some glassware options with a little built-in resilience.

By Eliza Dumais

Published on 5/27/2021 at 11:53 AM

Of course you’ve never broken a glass in your life. But ‘tis the season for outdoor drinking—and surely your friends have less impressive track records when it comes to handling shatter-able vessels. So this year, while you honor the high hosting traditions of summer (think: backyard barbecues and front stoop cocktail hours), perhaps you ought to consider a few glassware options with some built-in resilience.

Lucky for you, we’re experts in this particular field. So, for the sake of all your impending al fresco drinking occasions, we’ve gone ahead and scoured legions of Amazon reviews to track down the finest the internet has to offer in unbreakable, outdoor glassware. Below, shop everything from tumblers and beer steins to indestructible wine glasses before your cohort wreaks havoc on your crystal stemware.

TOSSWARE POP 9oz Flute Set of 12
Amazon
TOSSWARE POP 9oz Flute Set of 12
$13
These tall, stemless champagne glasses are made of crystal-clear plastic—which means they won’t break or chip, but they still look like the real thing. Plus, they’re recyclable, so you’re welcome to dispose of ‘em at the end of the season.
Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Amazon
Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
$20
Any item with both “poolside” and “wine glass” in its title is likely worth purchasing. And these Vivocci “unbreakable” stemless vessels are made of tritan—so they’ve got the heavy look and feel of proper wine glasses, but minus the fragility.
MICHLEY Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glass
Amazon
MICHLEY Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glass
$19
For more serious wine drinkers, these Bordeaux glasses are designed for medium and full bodied red wines. Complete with stems and wide, convex bodies, they’re upscale enough to impress the connoisseurs in your circle—while on the flipside, they’re also lightweight and shatter-resistant for your philistine friends.
Tritan Highball and DOF Tumbler Set, 12 Pack
Amazon
Tritan Highball and DOF Tumbler Set, 12 Pack
$39
$55
Outdoor drinking isn’t just a wine-forward endeavor: This summer, you’ll likely be sipping al fresco cocktails, smoothies, hell, maybe you’ll even drink some water. Fortunately, this plastic, multi-color set from Member’s Mark includes highballs and tumblers for any/all potable goods.
Vivocci Unbreakable Tritan Plastic Rocks Whiskey & Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 6)
Amazon
Vivocci Unbreakable Tritan Plastic Rocks Whiskey & Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 6)
$33
The thing about whiskey is that it tastes vastly less delicious when consumed out of anything other than a designated whiskey glass. Or, at the very least, the experience is certainly hindered. Go for this consumer-beloved tritan set of rocks glasses that’ll ensure you can toss back just as many whiskey beverages you like with minimal destruction (at least, in the glassware department).
Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (Set of 6)
Amazon
Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (Set of 6)
$20
$30
Surely you learned a thing or two about cocktail crafting in quarantine. And these Italian highball glasses are the perfect vessel for whatever herb-topped spritz you’re planning to showcase. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe—which makes things easy if you’re still in the “experimenting” phase of your mixology career.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
$17
$25
Two words: Martini season. And don’t you dare serve a dirty martini in a rocks glass.
Riedel O Sauvignon Blanc/Riesling Wine Tumblers, Set of 6
Amazon
Riedel O Sauvignon Blanc/Riesling Wine Tumblers, Set of 6
$74
Riedel is one of few household names in glassware—which is to say, this is your higher end outdoor wine glass option. Each glass is made with non-leaded crystal and they’re all stemless, so they’re far sturdier than your classic model. Think of these as a solid go-to for your most elite al fresco dinner party.
TOSSWARE RESERVE 16oz Pint Glases, Set of 4
Amazon
TOSSWARE RESERVE 16oz Pint Glases, Set of 4
$23
Just in case you’re one of those people who drinks beer out of something that is neither a can nor a solo cup, these tossware plastic beer cups look like your classic pint glass...but they won’t shatter.
