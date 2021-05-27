Ring in Summer Cocktail Season With Great Outdoor Drinkware from Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Of course you’ve never broken a glass in your life. But ‘tis the season for outdoor drinking—and surely your friends have less impressive track records when it comes to handling shatter-able vessels. So this year, while you honor the high hosting traditions of summer (think: backyard barbecues and front stoop cocktail hours), perhaps you ought to consider a few glassware options with some built-in resilience.

Lucky for you, we’re experts in this particular field. So, for the sake of all your impending al fresco drinking occasions, we’ve gone ahead and scoured legions of Amazon reviews to track down the finest the internet has to offer in unbreakable, outdoor glassware. Below, shop everything from tumblers and beer steins to indestructible wine glasses before your cohort wreaks havoc on your crystal stemware.