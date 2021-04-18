Shopping Top-Rated Outdoor Furniture Sets Under $500 You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Looking to upgrade your patio or deck this spring? Amazon is stocked with a bunch of best-selling furniture sets and more to elevate your outdoor hangs.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you're fortunate to have even a sliver of outdoor space at home, you owe it to yourself to maximize it in whatever way you can. Even something as simple as a couple chairs and a small table can make a world of difference. After all, who doesn't long for a peaceful spot to enjoy an al fresco happy hour. Luckily, it doesn't have to cost you a fortune to nicely appoint your patio, deck, or front porch with a casual lounge setup. Amazon is flush with affordable outdoor furniture sets, and we've plucked some of our favorite items below, most of which you can snag for much less than $500.

Premium Steel Patio 3-Piece Bistro Set $120 Bring the bistro vibe out back with this low-profile set, which is perfect if you're working with limited space. Available in a range of bright and fun colors, it will bring some style to your outdoor area and makes for the perfect spot to sip your morning coffee and enjoy a refreshing happy hour cocktail al fresco. $120 at Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand $110 Naps are great, but naps in a hammock? Those are transcendent. If you're looking for one that can be set up just about anywhere, consider this model, which comes with its own sturdy steel stand. It's gleaming with positive reviews about how comfortable it is, and if you're worried it won't vibe with your existing decor, don't. It's available in a huge variety of colors and patterns. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Zero Gravity Chair with Side Table $130 Don't be fooled by how basic these chairs may appear. They're wildly comfortable, and ideal for literally kicking back with a book or a beer (or both). Plus, they also include a pillow headrest, and the set comes with a handy collapsible table. $130 at Amazon

Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing $54 There is perhaps no better way to wind down with a glass of wine or cocktail after a long day than enjoying the fresh air in a hammock chair like this one. This one has earned a big thumbs up for being both comfortable and incredibly sturdy, with more than one person writing that this has been their favorite Amazon purchase of all time. That's a rave if we've ever heard one. $54 at Amazon

Keter Corfu Resin Wicker Loveseat with Outdoor Cushions $227 A great piece to add to the mix on your patio or deck if you're looking to cultivate a true lounge vibe, this loveseat has earned a ton of solid reviews for its durability and comfort. $227 at Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set $400 For the sectional obsessed loungers out there, this outdoor set (complete with a glass-topped coffee table) lets you take the comfort of the living room outside. There are lots of glowing reviews regarding how comfortable the cushions are and how ideal it is for smaller spaces. $400 at Amazon

Devoko 9 Piece Patio Dining Set $458 If you have a nice sized outdoor space and regularly entertain, this 9-piece rattan set will make a stunning addition. It includes one table, four chairs, four ottomans, and eight comfy cushions. Reviewers were pleasantly surprised how high quality it is for the price, and many like that it's comfortable for a group without being overwhelming or taking up too much space. $458 at Amazon

Nantucket 6 Piece Black Patio Garden Set $205 If you're looking for value, this cute 6-piece set is it. While it's on the small side, it comes with a glass patio table, four collapsible Textilene chairs, and a tiltable umbrella. Will it stand up to years and years of regular use? Maybe not, but it's a great option if you need something reliable to hang around on your deck or patio for a few seasons. $205 at Amazon

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set $160 This pair of popular powder coated steel rocking chairs have earned lots of positive reviews for being extremely comfortable, and they feature washable polyester covers. Paired with the included accent table and they make for the perfect al fresco cocktail spot. $160 at Amazon

Acapulco All-Weather Patio Conversation Bistro Set $220 This lovely set includes two plastic rope chairs and an accent table, and makes for a perfect addition to any modest patio or porch. Reviewers love that it's lightweight, and rave that it looks like it cost a lot more than it did. $220 at Amazon