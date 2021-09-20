The Most Popular & Bestselling Patio Heaters on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

With temperatures dropping in the coming months, enjoying the outdoors comes with new challenges. You might no longer break a sweat every time you step outside, but what to do about chilly evenings in the backyard? May we humbly suggest: a) wear a jacket and b) consider a patio heater.

Anyone who has dined outdoors in the past year knows the wonder that is a powerful outdoor heater. Chilly nights feel cozy and intimate, like gathering around a campfire, only without all the smoke and mess. Heaters let you enjoy the outdoors without sacrificing comfort, and you can impress guests by making your outdoor space feel luxe yet homey. Just keep in mind that you’ll probably need to buy gas separately. With a variety of aesthetics and convenient controls, as well as reliable weather-proof design and safety features, these patio heaters are sure to be the star of your next outdoor gathering.