Simple Lighting Upgrades to Elevate Your Outdoor Hangs, According to a Lighting Designer
From string lights to accent lighting and wall washing sconces, these are the must-have illuminating fixtures you need to set the mood in your backyard.
Days may be getting shorter, but we still have plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors before it’s parka season. If you already have your ideal furniture and firepit setup in your backyard, there’s one more thing you can add to make your space more inviting after the sun goes down: lighting fixtures. That’s right, the right illumination can transform any corner into a more pleasant one and also revamp the look of your existing decor to give it a new life. But, from the thousands of options available, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we reached out to architectural, stage and social lighting designer Marién Vélez for some expert tips on how to create the perfect mood for lounging in your backyard.
“Light is the form-giver of space,” says Vélez, “[It] not only reveals spatial and material components such as geometry, color, texture and scale, but [it] also provides a notion of time, depth, orientation and sets the tone by proposing the mood or atmosphere.” She also recommends dimming the lights and establishing a visual hierarchy by subtlety setting different intensities within the space. “What you want to enjoy is the night environment while being responsible with the environment.”
From trusted string lights to tree accent lighting and wall washing sconces, check out which light fixtures and accessories Vélez recommends investing in below.
String lights
“[String lights are] a great opportunity to introduce sparkle to your set of lighting layers. They can provide general dimmed illumination and are associated with fun and special moments.” There’s a reason why many of us already have a good set of these hanging light bulbs on our patios; they point you in the direction of where everyone meets to have a good time. They can set a romantic and cozy mood and will never be overpowering.
Tree accent lighting
Let nature be the spotlight, literally! “Highlighting tree crowns—even at short lighting distances—[is] a simple way of incorporating nature to your nighttime lightscapes and views,” Vélez assures. Make sure to keep their light intensity low, since you don’t need much for the tree to be sufficiently on display. “Concentrate the light to your target surfaces and avoid high levels of light. This way you also help preserve dark skies when just important spaces are lit!"
Path lighting
“Bollard luminaires are great for illuminating footpaths in residential and urban settings. They are positioned along the edge of the path as a wayfinding element at night,” says Vélez. But she also warns not to go overboard with it. “Don’t be afraid of non-uniform lighting. For example, path lighting is not intended to be uniformly applied to the entire walking path, rather the purpose is to help the visitor navigate by lighting key points of interest.”
Wall washing
When it comes to open spaces and entrances, wall washing is the best option to highlight the textures of your space. “Placing the luminaire close to the wall produces a brightness gradation. Grazing light brings out the texture of materialities such as natural stone or wood.” However, Vélez recommends making sure you limit light spill. “Select lighting fixtures which are fully shielded pointing downward not upwards, unless you are aiming at tree canopies. Uplights should be limited in use and their reflectors designed to direct light onto vertical surfaces/objects.”