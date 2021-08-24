Simple Lighting Upgrades to Elevate Your Outdoor Hangs, According to a Lighting Designer

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Days may be getting shorter, but we still have plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors before it’s parka season. If you already have your ideal furniture and firepit setup in your backyard, there’s one more thing you can add to make your space more inviting after the sun goes down: lighting fixtures. That’s right, the right illumination can transform any corner into a more pleasant one and also revamp the look of your existing decor to give it a new life. But, from the thousands of options available, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we reached out to architectural, stage and social lighting designer Marién Vélez for some expert tips on how to create the perfect mood for lounging in your backyard.

“Light is the form-giver of space,” says Vélez, “[It] not only reveals spatial and material components such as geometry, color, texture and scale, but [it] also provides a notion of time, depth, orientation and sets the tone by proposing the mood or atmosphere.” She also recommends dimming the lights and establishing a visual hierarchy by subtlety setting different intensities within the space. “What you want to enjoy is the night environment while being responsible with the environment.”

From trusted string lights to tree accent lighting and wall washing sconces, check out which light fixtures and accessories Vélez recommends investing in below.

String lights

“[String lights are] a great opportunity to introduce sparkle to your set of lighting layers. They can provide general dimmed illumination and are associated with fun and special moments.” There’s a reason why many of us already have a good set of these hanging light bulbs on our patios; they point you in the direction of where everyone meets to have a good time. They can set a romantic and cozy mood and will never be overpowering.