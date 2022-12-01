12 Packable Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm This Winter

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The year is 1936, and an adventurer named Eddie Bauer is fishing in the Olympic Peninsula when he nearly dies of hypothermia. What does he do as soon as he thaws out? He invents the down jacket. True story. Today, down jackets—or puffers, which is probably more politically correct (especially if you’re PETA)—are popular everywhere from the streets of Europe to the summit of Everest. And they’re not only seen on humans. Heck, Prada has a $750 puffer jacket for pups, and Petco has one (for just $15) for felines.

The beauty of puffer jackets, whether they’re filled with real feathers or synthetic down, is that they’re really warm—some are even designed for subzero temperatures—yet extremely lightweight. Puffers also have this really cool feature that makes them perfect for travel: They pack down. In fact, down fill power has more to do with the weight of the down, and how it compresses and lofts back to life, than it does the warmth. REI does a good job explaining it here, but generally speaking, the higher the fill power, the lighter and more packable it is.

Of course, the hallmark of a travel-friendly puffer is if it packs down into one of its pockets or if it comes with a stuff sack. When compressed, a jacket big enough to fit a guy who is 6’4 and 250 pounds might take up as much space as a shoe. And the best part? Because it’s full of soft material, it can double as a travel pillow. Even if you already own one of the best travel pillows money can buy, it’s probably still worth investing in a puffer if your winter travel plans involve going somewhere cold. See below for our top picks for men and women. (Sorry, pets, you’re on your own this time.)