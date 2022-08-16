11 Products That Will Keep You Cool While Traveling—Even During a Heat Wave

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are many wonderful things about summer vacations, from diving into a luxurious hotel pool to reliving the joyful, school-free days of our youth. But for all its pros, there is also a huge challenge that comes along with traveling between the months of July and September: keeping cool in hot temperatures.

While beating the heat is tricky even while staying home, it becomes even harder when venturing to places unknown—especially with heat waves currently blasting throughout Europe and North America. Aside from traveling to the Southern Hemisphere (where it’s currently winter), there are plenty of ways to stay cool during your next sun-filled escape, even if you don’t have 24/7 access to a pool or air conditioning.

Need some tips? We reached out to some expert travelers—as well as a few medical professionals—to get their tried and true methods for keeping body temps down while spending time in the great outdoors. Here are their suggestions for products that will keep you cool while traveling, all of which can easily fit inside your backpack or carry-on bag.