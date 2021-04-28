Shopping

11 Must-Haves for Your Next Picnic You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

Lay claim to your favorite outdoor spot and don’t forget these essentials that promise to take your picnic to the next level.

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 4/28/2021 at 2:11 PM

Unsplash/Ben Duchac
As the weather warms up, one of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors once again and reconnect with friends is to gather everyone for a picnic in the park or wherever it is you can surround yourself in nature. Even if your friend group is fully vaccinated, hanging outside is still the safest way to celebrate and catch up in person. 

Before securing the perfect spot to enjoy the sunny days ahead, though, you’ll first want to ensure you’re equipped with all the essentials. Beyond bringing along the requisite snacks and drinks, you can take your outdoor hang to the next level by simply investing in a few key pieces of gear. From food storage and compostable plates, to top-notch portable speakers and insulated wine tumblers, here are 11 items—all available on Amazon—that are guaranteed to  upgrade your next picnic.

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag
Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag
$30
Although a classic picnic basket might look cute, it's definitely not practical. To keep your drinks and snacks fresh, rely on this collapsible, insulated cooler bag from Lifewit. It features comfortable handles and adjustable straps to easily transport your goods, and front and side pockets to stash any other essentials you need to bring with.
Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Handle
Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Handle
$45
Plastic bottles are a no-no. Instead, keep yourself hydrated throughout the day with this hefty one-gallon water bottle. Its insulated feature keeps your water cold (or hot) for up to 24 hours and its built-in handle makes for easy and comfortable toting.
Apollo Walker 2 Person Red Picnic Backpack
Apollo Walker 2 Person Red Picnic Backpack
$53
This all-in-one backpack includes basically everything you need for a seamless two-person picnic. Its elegant and comfortable design includes different compartments for each item so stowing items and unpacking them is a cinch. It’s stocked with everything from cutlery and napkins, to a lovely blanket, cutting board, wine glasses and even a corkscrew.
Portable Mini Picnic Table
Portable Mini Picnic Table
$22
Whether you need a smooth surface to play a board game or simply need a steady spot to hold your snacks and drinks, this lightweight, foldable table will save the day. Measuring nearly two feet long, there's plenty of space for a cheese board and a few wine glasses.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
$11
SPF should always be at the top of your list! We love this Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch because of its lightweight texture but, more importantly, because it has 100+ SPF broad spectrum protection so you can enjoy those super sunny days worry-free.
ANJ 3-Layer Waterproof Picnic Blanket
ANJ 3-Layer Waterproof Picnic Blanket
$18
There's no picnic without a blanket and this one checks all the boxes. Beyond looking great, its sturdy 3-layer design features fleece on top, PEVA on the back, and selected foams in the middle, which means it’s both durable and comfortable. It’s also big enough to fit six adults, but folds into a compact tote for convenient carrying. Easy peasy!
JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$80
Music is key for elevating the vibe at any picnic, so you’ll need a speaker that’s both easy to carry and pumps out clean, powerful sound. Enter the JBL Flip 4, a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a battery that supports up to 12 hours of playtime. Even better? It’s waterproof so you can rest easy if you get caught in the rain or spill your drink on it.
Palm Leaf Compostable Plates
Palm Leaf Compostable Plates
$15
This 25-pack of small plates will help ensure everyone gets a piece of cake. Made from biodegradable palm leaves that have fallen naturally, these eco-friendly plates also boast a chic design, meaning they’re better for both your Instagram photos and the planet.
Insulated Lunch Bag Bento Box
Insulated Lunch Bag Bento Box
$26
These insulated containers make it easy to pack your food while keeping it fresh on the go. The set includes seven vessels in total that you can use separately or stack together, and also comes with utensils and a easily totable container bag
Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm
Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm
$12
To avoid buzzing uninvited visitors ruining your time outside, make sure you always carry a repellent. This one comes in a balm form which contains all-natural ingredients like castor, lemongrass, and rosemary oils that are all comfortable on the skin. Its glowingAmazon reviews insist that "it actually works" and "smells amazing."
YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler
YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler
$80
Leave your nice wine glasses at home, and instead opt for a YETI wine tumbler. These amazing vessels are not only nearly indestructible but also insulated incredibly well to ensure your beverage stays cold for hours and hours.
