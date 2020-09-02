Shopping 12 Mouthwatering Pie Shops That Will Ship Fresh Anywhere Smell that? It's pie season. And if you're looking to get your hands on some of the country's best, these popular purveyors will deliver theirs fresh to your door, wherever that is.

If you're among the legions of people who've used the Covid lockdown as an opportunity to flex your baking skills (or at least try), more power to you. However, even if you've managed to master a few bread, pie, and pastry recipes this year, it's fair to say that you're likely not on the level of some of the country's best bakeries. That's not a dig, just a reality. The good news? You can easily get your hands on some of the best baked goods -- made by the pros -- without even leaving your house. A handful of America's standout pie-makers deliver their sweet treats fresh via Goldbelly, and we've tracked down a dozen of them from around the country. And what better way to transition into sweater season than by stocking up on some mouthwatering pies?

Key Lime Pie From Kermit's Key West Price: $79

Whether or not you believe key lime pie originated in the Keys, it's hard to deny the deliciousness of the ones turned out by Key West's Kermit Carpenter. These perfect tart desserts are made with Kermit's special in-house key lime juice, a traditional graham cracker crust, and topped with fluffy whipped cream. We'd say you should order one, but trust us, you'll want to order two.

Maine Wild Blueberry Pie from Two Fat Cats Bakery Price: $49

Based in Portland, Maine, Two Fat Cats Bakery is intent on crafting the best "all-American" pies that pay homage to baking traditions of the past, and this Maine Wild Blueberry Pie is quintessentially that. Made with wild Maine blueberries that are tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices and baked in a flaky crust, each slice is packed with a heaping serving of brisk New England early fall flavors.

Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie from Blue Owl Bakery Price: $109

Although this photo doesn't quite do it justice, it's worth noting that each of these signature pies from Kimmswick, Missouri's Blue Own Bakery are a staggering nine inches tall and weigh a whopping 10 pounds. Each one is packed with 18 Golden Delicious apples that are hand-peeled and hand-placed and topped with a flaky crust and decadent caramel pecan topping. It's the sort of show-stopping dessert that people don't soon forget.

Tiny Pie Gift Box Price: $109

Is there any better gift than a gift to yourself? This pack includes a dozen mini pies courtesy of Tiny Pies, which was launched in Austin, Texas by Amanda Wadsworth back in 2011 after she started baking the small treats for her son to take to school. In it, you'll get three pies each in four popular flavors: Apple, Cherry, Sweet Texas Pecan, and Texas Two Step (pecan and chocolate brownie).

Cootie Brown's Strawberry Pie Price: $59

If you like ripe strawberries, sweet cream cheese, and strawberry cake, this heavenly pie from Cootie Brown's has your name all over it. Each one weighs a hefty four pounds (looking at you, cream cheese and strawberry cake-like crust), and serves up to 14 people. Plus it comes in a reusable pie tin!

Signature Salted Caramel Apple Pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds Price: $79

If you've never had the pleasure of trying a pie from Brooklyn's Four & Twenty Blackbirds, please drop everything you're doing and order one of its signature Salted Caramel Apple pies this instant. These are the real deal, packed with apples and topped with a buttery caramel laced crust and topped with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. They say each one serves 8-10 people, but good luck not finishing one on your own.

5 Layer Chocolate Cream Pie from Betty's Pies Price: $49

So, what is in a five layer chocolate cream pie, you ask? Well, it starts with a flaky crust, then there's dark chocolate, some cinnamon meringue, whipped cream, and then chocolate whipped cream. This is the pie that essentially put Betty's Pies on the map in Minnesota back in 1956, and you now you can enjoy one from the comfort of your own at home.

Honey Caramel Macadamia Nut Tart from Hawaii Tart Company Price: $59

A delightful blend of caramel with fresh Hawaiian macadamia nuts and honey, these tarts are made from a secret family recipe and boast a deliciously buttery shortbread cookie crust. If nothing else, this is the perfect culinary escape to tide you over until you can actually take that Hawaiian vacation you've been dreaming of.

Shoofly Pie from McClure's Bakery Price: $37

Look no further than McClure's for one of the most authentic (and outstanding) shoofly pies in the country. The Lancaster County bakery's signature pie is made from an Amish-Mennonite recipe that's been in the family for over 30 years, and each one is handmade with delectable crust and an ooey gooey molasses-based filling (plus a few other secret ingredients).

Chocolate Bourbon Texas Pecan Pie from Gladys' Bakery Price: $39

If the simple fact that bourbon and chocolate are involved don't sell you immediately on this masterpiece of a pie from Weimar, Texas-based Gladys' Bakery, we're not sure what to tell you. Each one of these is made using special recipe and with the "same care that your grandmother and mother used" plus exceedingly fresh ingredients (looking at you, Texas pecans).

Pop Pie Sampler from Cake Monkey Price: $79

Imagine a more sophisticated Pop Tart that's baked fresh and made from real ingredients, and you've got an idea of what Cake Monkey's buttery crumble-topped Pop Pies are all about (spoiler: they're way, way better than the mass-produced silver-wrapped version). This pack gets you 10 assorted Pop Pies in five different flavors: Apple Crumble (loaded with cider roasted apple filling and drizzled with caramel), Brown Sugar Cinnamon (loaded with brown sugar and cinnamon and drizzled with royal icing and sugar), Blueberry Crumble (loaded with homemade blueberry jam), Chocolate Almond (loaded with creamy chocolate almond filling, and drizzled in bittersweet chocolate and dusted with powdered chocolate), and Cherry.

Ricotta Pie from Mike's Pastry Price: $21

Mike's Pastry is a legendary institution in Boston's North End, but if you can't make it there to sample some of the famed Italian bakery's goods, you owe it yourself to order one of their Ricotta Pies. Each one is filled with sweet and creamy ricotta cheese, and prepared fresh and shipped direct from the shop.