9 of the Most Delicious Pies from Goldbelly's Pi(e) Day Sale

March 14th, a once relatively normal day, has now been dubbed Pi Day (π = 3.14). Since most people found no real use for this holiday, save for mathematicians and dads with a proclivity for bad jokes, the day slowly became Pi(e) Day. The public—and bakers everywhere—rejoiced. And let's be real: Pie is always delicious no matter what day it is. But when a day is specifically devoted to the joys of pie and pie consumption, we simply must oblige and eat the pie(s). You can find pies in almost any town, but the pies featured on Goldbelly are practically world-famous, if not local legends—plus they're all on sale and include free shipping. Alhough not all of these pies will get to you by 3/14, they will arrive fresh, delicious, and ready to be enjoyed right out of the box. All that's left is to add a scoop of ice cream.

Four & Twenty Blackbirds—Signature Salted Caramel Apple Pie $59 $79 This is THE pie that put Four & Twenty Blackbirds on the national map. The pie is created with a delicious buttery caramel inside and then topped with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. It's often been called one of the best pies in Brooklyn. The final products measure 9.5" and will serve 8-10. $59 at Goldbelly

Kermit's Key West Key Lime Shoppe—Key Lime Pie $65 $79 Kermit is an actual man who started making pies in Key West in 1993. To this day, people come from all over to see him and eat his delicious confections. The pies are made with in-house key lime juice and topped with fluffy whipped cream. The crust is a traditional graham-cracker crust which is loaded with a rich, tart filling. The pies are 9" and will serve 8-10. $65 at Goldbelly

The Pie Hole—Cereal Killer Pie $55 $65 A pie you can eat for breakfast? Yes, please. The Cereal Killer Pie boasts a cereal crust, and a filling made with a cream cheese base that's packed with Fruity Pebbles and then topped with Froot Loops. Do yourself a favor and click the link and watch the video. And don't worry, the fruit loops are sealed off separately so you can add them in fresh when you're ready to dig in. The pie will serve 8. $55 at Goldbelly

Dangerously Delicious Pies—Baltimore Bomb Pie $59 $69 This pie features Berger cookies—a fudgy Baltimore staple. In the oven, the cookies melt down and swirl into the creamy vanilla base and form a crust of fudge on top. The final product is a gooey 10" chess pie that's able to serve up to 8 people...AND was featured on Food Network’s "Best Thing I Ever Ate." $59 at Goldbelly

Kern's Kitchen—Kentucky Derby Pie BOGO $49 The Derby Pie has become the quintessential Kentucky dessert. It's a secret recipe that features a mix of chocolate chips and walnut tart, in a crumbly pie shell. Buy one, get another free. Each pie is 9" and serves 8-10 people. $49 at Goldbelly

Tiny Pies—Texas Two Step 9" Pie $49 $65 Tiny Pies is a local legend in Austin and the Texas Two Step is one of their best-sellers. The pie has a sweet Texas pecan filling with chunks of chocolate brownie mixed in. The pie is then topped with a pastry cut out in the shape of Texas, a state we've been told is not one to mess with. The pie is made to serve 6-8 people. $49 at Goldbelly

Kern's Kitchen—Golden Pecan Pie $35 $49 You might recognize the name Kern's (out of Louisville), as they created the Derby Pie in 1954. Now, they've got a new creation: the Golden Pecan Pie. It's loaded with choice southern pecans over a delicate, flaky crust. The pie also features rich chocolate and walnut chunks. Plus, every pie is baked one at a time (yes, really). Pies are 9" and serve 8-10. $35 at Goldbelly

Four & Twenty Blackbirds—Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie $59 $79 Four & Twenty Blackbirds is a bakery based out of Brooklyn, NY and has been serving the community since 2009. Since then, they've been featured in TV shows, magazines, and on numerous countertops. Their chocolate pecan pie is a classic pecan pie, made even better with the addition of a bottom layer of smooth dark chocolate ganache. The pie is about 9.5" around and will serve 8-10 people. $59 at Goldbelly

Michele’s Pies—Maple Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Struesel $55 $64 Every pie made by Michele’s Pies is made by hand at Michele Stuart’s pie shop in Norwalk, Connecticut. This maple pumpkin pie is made by pureeing fresh pumpkin and adding in Vermont maple syrup and cream, which gives the filling a rich and creamy texture. Then everything is poured into a super flaky pie crust made using an old-fashioned recipe. That's all topped with a generous layer of pecans dusted with brown sugar and cinnamon. The pie is 9" and will serve up to 8. $55 at Goldbelly

