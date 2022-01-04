7 Excellent Planners and Journals to Keep Your 2022 Goals in Check

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Time may always move forward, but something that doesn’t change year after year is the urge to start fresh on January 1. It’s the moment many of us resolve to reset our minds and reboot our lives to achieve the goals we’ve been putting off. Of course, making good on those self promises without giving up by January 20 requires forming new habits and routines. And what’s one of the simplest tools to make that happen? A dedicated space to write down our plans and progress, like a planner or journal.

Below, we’ve pulled together some of the best planner and journal options for whatever goal you’re striving toward. Whether you’re starting a new wellness journey or simply need a sleek calendar to keep better tabs on your daily schedule, keep scrolling to find one that suits you and kickstart 2022 like a pro.