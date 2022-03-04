8 Vacation-Worthy Polarized Sunglasses for the Beach, Pool, & Everywhere Else

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It might not feel like it yet, but Summer Is Coming. Depending on where you live, you’re either already aware of the rising temps or are still a few months out from the sunshine, craving an end-of-winter jaunt down to the Caribbean. Either way, you’re gonna need some new sunglasses.

In my experience, there are two types of sunglass-wearers. The first are the impossibly responsible folks who invest in a high-quality pair and take great care of them and always know where they are on their way out the door.

The second group, of which I am ruefully a member, does none of this. We leave pairs on restaurant tables, at the beach, in foreign countries, or under the couch, and live in a perpetual state of denial as we spend hundreds of dollars replacing each one. Then, one merciful day, we realize that our journey is to simply cycle through the cheapest stylish pairs we can find every few months.

Fortunately, no matter which category you fall into, you can find an awesome pair of polarized shades on Amazon. From classic name-brand favorites to picks for sunbathers on a budget, there’s a perfect pair for everyone. We rounded up some of the best women’s, men’s, and unisex options below, so look no further for your new favorite pair—no matter how long that pair might last.