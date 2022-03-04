8 Vacation-Worthy Polarized Sunglasses for the Beach, Pool, & Everywhere Else
From designer classics to cost-effective alternatives, these are the best polarized sunglasses available on Amazon.
It might not feel like it yet, but Summer Is Coming. Depending on where you live, you’re either already aware of the rising temps or are still a few months out from the sunshine, craving an end-of-winter jaunt down to the Caribbean. Either way, you’re gonna need some new sunglasses.
In my experience, there are two types of sunglass-wearers. The first are the impossibly responsible folks who invest in a high-quality pair and take great care of them and always know where they are on their way out the door.
The second group, of which I am ruefully a member, does none of this. We leave pairs on restaurant tables, at the beach, in foreign countries, or under the couch, and live in a perpetual state of denial as we spend hundreds of dollars replacing each one. Then, one merciful day, we realize that our journey is to simply cycle through the cheapest stylish pairs we can find every few months.
Fortunately, no matter which category you fall into, you can find an awesome pair of polarized shades on Amazon. From classic name-brand favorites to picks for sunbathers on a budget, there’s a perfect pair for everyone. We rounded up some of the best women’s, men’s, and unisex options below, so look no further for your new favorite pair—no matter how long that pair might last.
Let’s start with the most classic of the classics. Donned at one point by everyone from Bob Dylan to Marilyn Monroe to Ray Charles, the Wayfarers still stand out as arguably the most recognizable pair of shades in the world. While you won’t win any points for originality, you can’t go wrong with this simple yet undeniably badass look. The polarized version is available in 10 different colors and patterns, as well as three different sizes.
On the other hand, if you consider yourself a dedicated value shopper, you can get a three-pack of these Kaliyadi shades (which have a Wayfarer-ish look to them) for a fraction of the cost. Each matte black pair comes with HD polarized lenses in a variety of colors, and you can mix and match your pack however you want.
For a similar look with a little more pop, you could also opt for this wood-accented pair from Woodies. They’re made with real, eco-friendly wood, and their double-spring metal hinges should help the one size actually fit all. Each pair comes with a carrying case, microfiber cloth, and even a wooden guitar pick.
The perfect fit for my fellow beachgoers who cannot be trusted with pricey shades, Sojos are cheap without looking or feeling cheap. With these polarized aviators, you’ll frequently make your friends who dropped hundreds on a designer pair feel pretty silly. They’re sleek, comfortable, and will likely leave you wondering how high-end glasses get away with the mark-up.
If you want the name-brand shades without the name-brand price, this pair from Michael Kors strikes a perfect balance. All it takes is a bit of googling, and you’ll quickly realize that this same pair is going for nearly three times as much elsewhere. They only come in one size and one pattern (Tortoise Brown), but if you’re looking for a steal, this is the one.
If you’re the type of person who spends your vacation exercising and adventuring rather than tanning, this sporty pair from Nitrogen will serve you well on all your excursions. Perfect for cyclists, runners, and hikers alike, the ultra-light frame allows for comfort while the wraparound arms will keep them on your face, no matter how extreme your activities get.
In general, Oakley sunglasses tend to fall somewhere between sporty and stylish, and this pair is no different. They’ll fit in everywhere from the ballpark to the beach bar, and feature that instantly recognizable, if not polarizing (ahem) Oakley look. They’re available in six different colors, and come with a carrying case and prescription-ready lenses.
Rounding out our list is another undeniable classic: the minimal yet unmistakable Jackie Ohh’s by Ray Ban. Whether you’re hanging poolside at a bougie hotel or making an entrance at a business lunch, these glasses will help you channel the confidence and grace of Jackie Onasis herself. You have your pick of 12 different styles, and while they aren’t the most affordable option, they’ll be a pair you’re excited to reach for every time.