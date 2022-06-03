8 Pool Toys That Will Keep Grown-Ups Entertained All Summer

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Pool season is rapidly approaching—or it might even be here already, depending on your spatial relationship with the equator. Either way, it’s high time to get that lovely giant puddle oasis in your backyard (or vacation rental) prepped for a long summer of sunbathing, splashing around, and springing off the diving board.

In general, the market for pool toys is mostly directed toward children, which I, for one, find decidedly unfair. While I understand that water-based games and activities are a great way to get kids to exercise and tire them out so you can have an evening of peace, there’s no reason that the grown-ups shouldn’t get in on the fun, too.

Fortunately, there’s still a solid section of adult-minded aquatic accessories on Amazon, and we did some digging to find the most exciting ones. So whether you’re pulling out all the stops for your Fourth of July BBQ or just preparing for the moment when your classy poolside cocktail party turns amphibious, we found all the best toys, floats, and games to keep everyone in the water entertained this summer.