10 Reliably Warm, Safe, and Affordable Space Heaters
Nip the chill for good with these bestselling and effective setups, all available on Amazon
When it’s freezing outside, sometimes centralized heating simply won’t cut it. The perfect way to eliminate the chill is by adding a space heater, and fortunately, there are plenty of great options out there. Forget bulky, loud, and inefficient rigs—these are chic, inconspicuous, and can actually reduce your energy bills if you only heat the areas of your home you actually use.
Whether you’re keeping your feet toasty while you work from home, staying warm while you curl up on the couch, or just need a solution for that perpetually chilly corner, a space heater is a fast and easy solution to help you feel comfortable. Whether it’s an oscillating design, adjustable temperature controls, or convenient portability that you value most, you’re sure to find a great option from Amazon in our roundup below.
If you’re looking for a portable, no-frills space heater that’s small enough to fit on a table or desk, consider this option from Amazon Basics. Available in subtle neutrals and bright colors, this space heater is perfect for small spaces. It features ceramic coils that heat up in just seconds and safety features such as tip-over protection.
Bring comforting warmth to any room with this multi-use heater, which doubles as a cool air fan in the winter. Boasting thermostat controls, automatic presets, and trustworthy safety features, GiveBest’s heater is a great addition to any room, regardless of the season. The built-in handle allows for easy transport, so you can place the heater wherever you need it most. Finally, at less than 45 decibels, this fan is quiet enough to not disturb sleepers or overpower television volume.
Most space heaters choose function over aesthetics, but this one from Gaiatop gives you the best of both worlds. Featuring efficient ceramic coils, multiple temperature settings, and simple controls, this beautifully designed space heater will look chic in your space. Its round body and removable triangular stand are understated and streamlined, so your home can look and feel exactly how you like.
Aikoper’s energy-efficient space heater distributes heat quickly and evenly, so you’ll always feel comfortable in your home. Adjust the temperature to suit your preferences—you can choose among three heat settings as well as a fan-only mode, and the thermostat will monitor the surrounding air temperature to ensure a perfectly cozy environment. The ergonomic handle lets you bring the heater with you, no matter where in the home you need it, and safety features such as an overheat protection sensor and tip-over switch can provide peace of mind.
If you want to warm up a whole room, an oscillating space heater is a great choice, because it distributes heat consistently throughout a space. This ceramic heater from Pelonis heats up in seconds and the control dial makes it easy to program your optimal room temperature. With a modern, sleek design and convenient portability, the Pelonis space heater is a great option for anyone who wants to easily heat a room to their desired temperature.
This powerful yet lightweight heater from De’Longhi can heat up an entire room in no time. Whether you choose to mount the unit on the wall or wheel it around as you please, it provides convenient, efficient warmth to any space. The heater comes with an adjustable thermostat, multiple heat settings, and quiet functionality, making it an unobtrusive addition to any room.
Many space heaters can warm up a small area, but what if you’re dealing with a larger room? This option from Dr Infrared will come in handy. Although it’s not as lightweight as some of our other favorites, it’s equipped with remote control functionality, multiple heat levels, and dual heating technology. So quiet it’s practically soothing, Dr Infrared’s heater is sturdy, programmable, and powerful enough to keep large spaces cozy.
Circulate warmth throughout your space with this oscillating heater from Geohee. It’s outfitted with multiple temperature controls including a cooling fan, overheat and tip-over protection, and an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to bring comfort with you no matter where you need it. Quiet, affordable, and convenient, this heater can keep your space warm all winter.
If you’re constantly shivering indoors but can barely fit anything into your apartment, consider this tiny space heater that doesn’t skimp on functionality. Despite its diminutive size, this ceramic heater comes outfitted with a plethora of features: adjustable thermostat, carrying handle, multiple heating levels, and automatic safety systems.
When temperatures dip below freezing outside, keep your space cozy with the Kismile space heater. Three heat settings allow you to adjust for your ideal indoor temperature, and the adjustable thermostat control allows you to warm your home to your precise comfort level. The compact design and convenient handle make it easy to place this heater anywhere in your home.