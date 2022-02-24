How to Improve Your Posture While Working from Home, According to a Chiropractor

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are plenty of perks that come along with working from home: You have more flexibility, you can nap during your lunch break, and the only person stopping by your desk to chat is your dog.

If there’s a downside, it would be that it’s incredibly easy to not move. Like at all. Aside from bathroom breaks and jaunts to the fridge, you could conceivably limit your daily steps to the process of rolling from your bed directly into your desk chair. Among other things, this type of lifestyle can quickly and easily lead to back pain, general discomfort, and poor posture.

To help you out with this issue, we chatted with Dr. Tyler Bigenho, DC, a Newport Beach-based chiropractor, to get some tips. Bigenho has been practicing for two years, and is a big believer that positive spine health and good posture is directly tied to bodily awareness.

“The key is acceptance,” he says. “Not to say that you’re stuck with back pain or bad posture, but it’s important to accept the fact that sitting in a chair for eight hours might be your current reality. You have to be mindful, and take intentional steps that will allow you to feel better within that.”

Bigenho believes that with this type of awareness, you can cure a lot of the postural issues you’re facing. His treatment approach is based around exercise and some impressive adjustments (check out his Instagram for some super-satisfying back crack videos), and he’s hesitant to point to anything as a cure-all for back problems.

“I take an honest, progressive, high-quality approach,” he explains. “I tell my patients that if there was a one-size-fits-all product that worked for everyone, everyone would already have it…I could tell people they need to see me three times a week forever, or try to sell them a bunch of stuff, but it all comes down to trust and healing.”

That said, Bigenho believes that if any product or practice helps you feel more comfortable, you can call it a win. We talked about some of the available products that his patients have found success with, and based on our conversation, I rounded up some affordable, easy-to-implement options for you to try out. If you’re looking to get rid of your WFH slouch, you’ve come to the right place.